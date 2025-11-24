How Can Max Verstappen Win The Title After McLaren Double Disqualification In Las Vegas GP?
Red Bull enjoyed one of its best weekends in Formula One 2025 season as Max Verstappen clinched the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which was followed by both McLaren cars of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri - Max's title rivals - getting disqualified due to failure to comply with technical regulations.
Thanks to the double disqualification for McLaren, Verstappen was able to bridge the gap at the top of the World Drivers' Championship title to just 24 points, heading into the final two races (and a sprint) of the season.
With the Qatar Grand Prix just around the corner, the question stands: What does Max Verstappen need to do in order to clinch the title this season?
As things stand, Verstappen is third on the WDC standings with 366 points. He is tied with points with Piastri, who holds second position on countback. Norris, meanwhile, sits top with 390 points.
Verstappen Win: Permutations & Combinations
With 58 points on offer and the deficit still at 24 points, Verstappen will likely have to win both the races as well as the sprint in order to stand a chance of winning the title.
If he does win everything on offer, the Dutchman's tally at the end of the season will be at 424 points.
However, with Lando already at 390 points, it will be imperative for Max that the McLaren driver doesn't collect more than 34 points in the remaining races.
This essentially means Lando must not ideally finish second in any of the races.
One potential scenario where Max would be able to clinch the title is if Lando finishes second in the sprint but fourth and third in the two races. That would take his final tally to 424 points, but Max would win on countback.
However, if Lando finishes outside the points or DNFs in any of the two races, he would lose the title even if he finishes second in both the sprint and the other race. His final tally would stand at 415 points.
Factors That Could Help Max
If Max Verstappen can maintain sheer dominance and finish first in all the remaining races, then he can count on multiple factors to aid him in his bid to retain the title.
First and foremost, Piastri, despite the disqualification, is level on points with Max and has a glorious opportunity to make a late push for the title.
Piastri, who has the same machinery as Norris, going full throttle could lead to intense driver battles on track and this time around, the Australian might not listen to team orders anymore.
Another key factor is the competition from Ferrari and Mercedes. While Lewis Hamilton is enduring a season to forget, Charles Leclerc is always a contender for a podium finish and is therefore someone who can help Max by eating away points from Norris.
Mercedes, meanwhile, has looked quite fast in recent races, with Kimi Antonelli scoring back-to-back podiums.
The competition from George Russel, Antonelli and Leclerc will be hard to ignore for Norris, who may also face pressure from the two Racing Bulls driver,s Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar, who are always capable of springing a surprise.