How Can Max Verstappen Win The Title After McLaren Double Disqualification In Las Vegas GP?

Red Bull enjoyed one of its best weekends in Formula One 2025 season as Max Verstappen clinched the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which was followed by both McLaren cars of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri - Max's title rivals - getting disqualified due to failure to comply with technical regulations.

Thanks to the double disqualification for McLaren, Verstappen was able to bridge the gap at the top of the World Drivers' Championship title to just 24 points, heading into the final two races (and a sprint) of the season.

With the Qatar Grand Prix just around the corner, the question stands: What does Max Verstappen need to do in order to clinch the title this season?

As things stand, Verstappen is third on the WDC standings with 366 points. He is tied with points with Piastri, who holds second position on countback. Norris, meanwhile, sits top with 390 points.