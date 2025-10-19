How Can India Qualify For ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals After Defeat Against England?

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Following a major blow from their defeat against England on Sunday (October 19), India's Women's World Cup journey has become precarious, with their semifinal spot hanging in the balance.

The Indian women's cricket team has now suffered three back-to-back losses after winning their opening two games.

India were set a tough target of 289 after a brilliant century from Heather Knight (109 runs), which set the tone for the England Women's cricket team. ngland were cruising at 249 for 3 in the 45th over before India’s bowlers, led by off-spinner Deepti Sharma (4/51) and debutant Shree Charani (2/68), triggered a collapse that saw them lose five wickets in the final five overs.

In reply, India mounted a strong chase through Smriti Mandhana (88), Harmanpreet Kaur (70), and Deepti Sharma (50), but fell agonisingly short at 284 for 6 in their 50 overs.

This result means that England is now the third team to book their place in the semifinals alongside Australia and South Africa.

Even after these back-to-back defeats, India’s chances of reaching the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals is still in their own hands. Sitting fourth on the table with four points, the team now faces crucial encounters against New Zealand and Bangladesh to keep their top-four ambitions alive.

Securing victories in these remaining games would assure India a place in the semifinals, though one win might still be enough if their net run rate stays impressive.