How Can Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026?

Portugal's hopes of sealing direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup were put on hold after a 2-0 loss to Ireland at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Ireland stunned Portugal, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad needing to wait until the last round of group fixtures to find out if they’ll progress.

Portugal arrived in Dublin with a chance to secure their World Cup qualification, but were unable to make the most of it. Despite dominating possession and creating multiple chances, they could not break down a determined Irish defence. Ireland’s solid resistance and effective counterattacks left Portugal frustrated and scoreless throughout the match.

The upcoming fixture on Sunday, Nov. 16, set to take place at the Estadio do Dragao, holds significant weight for Portugal. They will be up against Armenia in a match that is likely to decide their qualification fate. Securing victory in this game would ensure Portugal’s direct passage to the World Cup, eliminating the need for playoffs.