How Can Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026?
FIFA World Cup European qualifiers: A victory against Armenia would guarantee Portugal a spot in the 2026 World Cup.
Portugal's hopes of sealing direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup were put on hold after a 2-0 loss to Ireland at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.
Ireland stunned Portugal, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad needing to wait until the last round of group fixtures to find out if they’ll progress.
Portugal arrived in Dublin with a chance to secure their World Cup qualification, but were unable to make the most of it. Despite dominating possession and creating multiple chances, they could not break down a determined Irish defence. Ireland’s solid resistance and effective counterattacks left Portugal frustrated and scoreless throughout the match.
The upcoming fixture on Sunday, Nov. 16, set to take place at the Estadio do Dragao, holds significant weight for Portugal. They will be up against Armenia in a match that is likely to decide their qualification fate. Securing victory in this game would ensure Portugal’s direct passage to the World Cup, eliminating the need for playoffs.
Portugal Qualification Scenario For 2026 FIFA World Cup
Portugal’s direct qualification would be secured by a win against Armenia, but other outcomes could also work in their favour. Should Hungary fail to beat Ireland in their final fixture, Portugal would qualify regardless of their own result, meaning even a draw or defeat against Armenia could be enough, making the results of other matches in the group highly significant.
The situation remains complex. If Hungary manages to beat Ireland while Portugal loses to Armenia, the final direct qualification spot in the group would be decided by goal difference. This outcome could push Portugal into the playoffs, adding further pressure and prolonging the uncertainty over their participation in the 2026 World Cup.
Ireland could still play a key role in the qualification picture. If the team defeats Hungary, and Portugal loses to Armenia, both Ireland and Portugal would end up level on points in the group.
If this occurs, the final spot for direct qualification would be decided by goal difference, emphasising just how closely contested the group standings are. This means the team with the superior goal difference would advance, making every goal scored and conceded in the group crucial.