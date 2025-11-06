Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Dates, Timings, Schedule, Teams, Full Squads And Live Streaming Details

Hong Kong Sixes 2025: The 21st edition of the Hong Kong Sixes brings together 12 of the world's finest teams for a power-packed three-day event, scheduled to take place between November 7 and 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

Apart from tournament hosts Hong Kong (China), India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, UAE, Nepal and Kuwait will be showcasing their six-hitting prowess and vying for glory.

The event follows a group-stage format, with these 12 giants divided into four pools of three teams each, before the top two from each pool qualify for the quarterfinals and the winners progress to the semi-finals and the final.

The losing quarterfinalists will take part in the Plate semi-finals of the tournament, the winners of which will contest the Plate final. All four third-placed teams in the first round will be taking part in a round-robin Bowl League, with the top 2 making a separate final. A total of 29 six-over-per-side matches will be played in the competition, with each playing XI featuring six players.