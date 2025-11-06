Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Dates, Timings, Schedule, Teams, Full Squads And Live Streaming Details
Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2025: A total of 29 six-over-per-side matches will be played in the three-day event in Hong Kong, with 12 teams vying for glory between November 7 and 9.
Hong Kong Sixes 2025: The 21st edition of the Hong Kong Sixes brings together 12 of the world's finest teams for a power-packed three-day event, scheduled to take place between November 7 and 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.
Apart from tournament hosts Hong Kong (China), India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, UAE, Nepal and Kuwait will be showcasing their six-hitting prowess and vying for glory.
The event follows a group-stage format, with these 12 giants divided into four pools of three teams each, before the top two from each pool qualify for the quarterfinals and the winners progress to the semi-finals and the final.
The losing quarterfinalists will take part in the Plate semi-finals of the tournament, the winners of which will contest the Plate final. All four third-placed teams in the first round will be taking part in a round-robin Bowl League, with the top 2 making a separate final. A total of 29 six-over-per-side matches will be played in the competition, with each playing XI featuring six players.
Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Teams And Groups
Pool A: South Africa, Afghanistan, Nepal
Pool B: Australia, England, UAE
Pool C: India, Pakistan, Kuwait
Pool D: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong (China)
Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Dates, Timings, Full Schedule
November 7
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong (China): 05:45 AM
England vs UAE: 06:40 AM
Pakistan vs Kuwait: 07:35 AM
Afghanistan vs Nepal: 08:30 AM
Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong (China): 09:25 AM
South Africa vs Afghanistan: 11:15 AM
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: 12:10 PM
India vs Pakistan: 1:05 PM
England vs Australia: 2:00 PM
November 8
South Africa vs Nepal: 05:45 AM
India vs Kuwait: 06:40 AM
Bowl 1st Match (A3 vs D3): 7:35 AM
Bowl 2nd Match (B3 vs C3): 8:30 AM
Quarter Final 1 (B1 vs D2): 09:25 AM
Quarter Final 2 (A1 vs C2): 10:20 AM
Bowl 3rd Match (A3 vs C3): 11:15 AM
Bowl 4tth Match (B3 vs D3): 12:10 PM
Quarter Final 3 (D1 vs B2): 1:05 PM
Quarter Final 4 (C1 vs A2): 2:00 PM
November 9
Bowl 5th Match (A3 vs B3): 5:45 AM
Plate Semifinal 1st (LQ1 vs LQ2): 6:40 AM
Plate Semifinal 2nd (LQ3 vs LQ4): 7:35 AM
Bowl 6th Match (C3 vs D3): 8:30 AM
1st Semifinal (WQ1 vs WQ2): 9:25 AM
2nd Semifinal (WQ3 vs WQ4): 10:20 AM
Bowl Final: 11:15 AM
Plate Final: 12:10 PM
Final: 1:05 PM
*All timings in IST
Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Full Squads
India: Dinesh Karthik (C), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.
Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Ikram Alikhil, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Farmanullah Safi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Pacha.
South Africa: Jordan Morris (C), Abdullah Bayomi, Ethan Cunningham, Mbulelo Dube, Kashief Joseph, Blake Simpson and Jorich van Schalkwyk.
Nepal: Sharad Vesawkar (C), Sandip Jora, Lokesh Bam, Basir Ahamad, Adil Ansari, Rashid Khan, Rupesh Singh.
Australia: Dan Christian (C), James Pattinson, Jack Wood, Fawad Ahmed, Sam Heazlett, Alex Ross, Andrew Fekete.
UAE: Harshit Kaushik (C), Khalid Shah, Muhammad Arfan, Mohammad Farooq, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Nilansh Keshwani, Rejith Arjunan.
Kuwait: Yasin Patel (C), Usman Patel, Meet Bhavsar, Bilal Tahir, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Mohamed Shafeeq.
Bangladesh: Akbar Ali (C), Abu Hider Rony, Jishan Alam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Tofayel Ahmed.
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Madushanka (C), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Thanuka Dabare, Nimesh Vimukthi, Lahiru Samarakoon, Tharindu Rathnayake, Sachitha Jayatilake, Movin Subasinghe (standby).
Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Live Telecast Details
The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Live Streaming Details
The matches will be available for live streaming on the Fancode app and website.