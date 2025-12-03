Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals: Date, Timings, Schedule, Teams And Live Streaming Details

All eight quarter-final spots in the ongoing FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 have been finalised. Germany, India, Argentina, Spain, the Netherlands and France finished as pool leaders, while New Zealand and Belgium progressed as the two best runners-up teams, all advancing to the quarter-finals scheduled for Dec. 5.

With an unbeaten streak throughout the league phase, India’s junior men’s hockey team comfortably booked their quarter-final berth. On Tuesday, they delivered a convincing 5-0 defeat to Switzerland at Madurai International Hockey Stadium. Captained by Rohit and coached by PR Sreejesh, they prepare to take on Belgium on Dec. 5.

"Tournament starts from the next match (quarter-final) onward. So, it’s important for us to focus on those areas," PR Sreejesh said after the match.

India has clinched the Junior Hockey World Cup on two occasions, with their most recent victory coming in 2016 when they hosted the tournament in Lucknow.

France booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FIH Hockey Junior Men’s World Cup 2025 by finishing first in Pool F, clinching a narrow 3-2 win against Bangladesh on Tuesday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

The Netherlands and Spain secured their places in the quarter-finals of the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025 after commanding victories in their concluding group matches.

On day four of the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, Germany and Argentina secured quarter-final berths by finishing atop their groups. Germany maintained a perfect record with three consecutive wins in Pool A. In contrast, Argentina’s narrow triumph over China was crucial to relegating New Zealand to second place on goal difference in Pool C.