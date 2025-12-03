Business NewsSportsHockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals: Date, Timings, Schedule, Teams And Live Streaming Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals: Date, Timings, Schedule, Teams And Live Streaming Details

The Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 quarterfinal clashes are scheduled for Dec. 5. Here's everything you need to know:

03 Dec 2025, 01:09 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025
India will take on Belgium in the quarter-final round. (Photo Source: X/@TheHockeyIndia) 
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

All eight quarter-final spots in the ongoing FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 have been finalised. Germany, India, Argentina, Spain, the Netherlands and France finished as pool leaders, while New Zealand and Belgium progressed as the two best runners-up teams, all advancing to the quarter-finals scheduled for Dec. 5.

With an unbeaten streak throughout the league phase, India’s junior men’s hockey team comfortably booked their quarter-final berth. On Tuesday, they delivered a convincing 5-0 defeat to Switzerland at Madurai International Hockey Stadium. Captained by Rohit and coached by PR Sreejesh, they prepare to take on Belgium on Dec. 5.

"Tournament starts from the next match (quarter-final) onward. So, it’s important for us to focus on those areas," PR Sreejesh said after the match. 

India has clinched the Junior Hockey World Cup on two occasions, with their most recent victory coming in 2016 when they hosted the tournament in Lucknow.

France booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FIH Hockey Junior Men’s World Cup 2025 by finishing first in Pool F, clinching a narrow 3-2 win against Bangladesh on Tuesday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

The Netherlands and Spain secured their places in the quarter-finals of the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025 after commanding victories in their concluding group matches.

On day four of the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, Germany and Argentina secured quarter-final berths by finishing atop their groups. Germany maintained a perfect record with three consecutive wins in Pool A. In contrast, Argentina’s narrow triumph over China was crucial to relegating New Zealand to second place on goal difference in Pool C.

ALSO READ

IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green To Liam Livingstone — Full List Of Players With Base Price Of Rs 2 Crore
Opinion
IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green To Liam Livingstone — Full List Of Players With Base Price Of Rs 2 Crore
Read More

FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals Schedule

FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals: Venue

All the quarter-final matches will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai.

FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 on the JioHotstar app and website.

FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals: Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Select 1 TV channel.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT