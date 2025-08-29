India Begin Asia Cup Campaign With 4-3 Win Over China

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a hat-trick of penalty corners as India opened their Asia Cup hockey campaign with a 4–3 win over China in a Pool A match at Rajgir, Bihar, on Friday.

Besides Harmanpreet (20', 33', 47'), Jugraj Singh (18') scored for India. Du Shihao (12'), Chen Benhai (35') and Gao Jiesheng (42') found the back of the net for China.

Trailing 0-1 after the first quarter, India scored two goals in two minutes to head into the halftime with a 2-1 lead.

The hosts then stretched the advantage when skipper Harmanpreet connected well with his trademark drag flick and found the back of the net despite the Chinese keeper getting a hand to it.

But China bounced back with Benhai converting a penalty corner as both teams headed to the final quarter on level terms.

The Indian skipper was in action once again as he converted a third penalty corner to give India the lead once again.