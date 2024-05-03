Here Are The Full Squads Of 20 Teams Participating In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

The ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will see 20 teams competing for the ultimate crown in the twenty-over format starting June 1.

The 2024 T20 World Cup tournament will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States, and will feature a total of 55 matches with the final taking place on June 29.

With just a month to go before the international T20 tournament kicks off, many of the teams have announced their 15-member squad that will travel to West Indies and the USA.

Below is the list of teams who have announced their T20 World Cup squads so far.