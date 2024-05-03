Here Are The Full Squads Of 20 Teams Participating In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
The ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will see 20 teams competing for the ultimate crown in the twenty-over format starting June 1.
The 2024 T20 World Cup tournament will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States, and will feature a total of 55 matches with the final taking place on June 29.
With just a month to go before the international T20 tournament kicks off, many of the teams have announced their 15-member squad that will travel to West Indies and the USA.
Below is the list of teams who have announced their T20 World Cup squads so far.
India T20 World Cup Squad
Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.
India's T20 squad sees the return of Rishabh Pant who was involved in a near-fatal car crash in December 2022 that required him to undergo multiple surgeries.
Pant who is captaining the Delhi Capital's side is among the leading run-scorers in IPL 2024 with close to 400 runs in 11 matches played so far.
The left-handed keeper batter is not the only one who has found a place in the 15-member squad. Sanju Samson who leads the Rajasthan Royals side has also been included in the 15-man squad. Other inclusions backed on solid performances are Shivam Dube and Yuzvendra Chahal who have shone for their respective sides in this year's IPL.
Prominent players who failed to make the cut are KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and Ishan Kishan.
Australia T20 World Cup Squad
Mitchell Marsh (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Australia will look up to Mitch Marsh to conquer their second T20 title after being at the helm of the T20 side on an interim basis. Prominent players who failed to make the cut are Steve Smith, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short.
England T20 World Cup Squad
Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
England pace bowler Jofra Archer makes his comeback in the England squad after nearly a year away from international cricket. He was ruled out halfway through IPL 2023 due to a recurrence of his right elbow stress fracture. Will Jacks and Phil Salt who are currently doing well for their respective IPL franchises also feature in the 15-member provisional squad.
New Zealand T20 World Cup Squad
Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears
NZ were the first team to announce their provisional squad for the T20 World Cup, and as expected there weren't any major surprises. Rachin Ravindra who was slotted into the CSK franchise this year is the only NZ player to make his T20 tournament debut.
South Africa T20 World Cup Squad
Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs
Reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi
South Africa have included the uncapped duo of Ryan Rickelton and Ottniel Baartman in their 15-man squad.
Afghanistan T20 World Cup Squad
Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.
Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi
Nepal T20 World Cup Squad
Rohit Paudel (captain), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee
Canada T20 World Cup Squad
Saad Bin Zafar (captain), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva.
Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar.
Oman T20 World Cup Squad
Aqib Ilyas (captain), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail.
Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra
The following teams are yet to announce their squads for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024
West Indies
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
Uganda
United States
Netherlands
Ireland
Namibia
Scotland
Papua New Guinea
May 25, 2024, is the deadline set by ICC for making changes to the provisional 15-member squads announced by the 20 teams. After this date, any changes to the squads will require ICC Event Technical Committee's approval.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Groups
These 20 teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are part of Group A while Ashes rivalry will continue into the World Cup with Australia and England being placed in the same Group (group B).
Group A:
India
Pakistan
Ireland
Canada
Unites States Of America
Group B:
England
Australia
Namibia
Scotland
Oman
Group C:
West Indies
Afghanistan
New Zealand
Papua New Guinea
Uganda
Group D:
South Africa
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Netherlands
Nepal