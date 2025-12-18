Haryana vs Jharkhand Live Streaming: How To Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2025 Final Live?

The Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy concluded on Tuesday, Dec. 16, with Jharkhand and Haryana securing their places in the final. The match will be played on Dec. 18 in Pune.

Though Jharkhand’s unbeaten run ended with a nine-wicket loss to Andhra in their final Super League match, the setback did not prevent Ishan Kishan’s side from reaching their maiden tournament final.

Haryana, meanwhile, sealed their spot in an emphatic manner, thrashing Hyderabad by 124 runs to top their Super League group.

Asked to bat first, Haryana opener Ankit Kumar clobbered six sixes and a four in a 27-ball 57, adding 81 runs for the opening stand with Arsh Ranga (30) in just 7.4 overs.

Hyderabad struck back with a few quick wickets, but Samant Jakhar, batting at number six, turned the match decisively with a blistering 22-ball 60, laced with eight sixes and a four. Parth Vats provided late momentum, smashing four fours and three sixes in a 19-ball 45 as Haryana piled up a massive 246 for 7.

In reply, Hyderabad were bundled out for 122 in 16.1 overs, never threatening the imposing target.