Haryana vs Jharkhand Live Streaming: How To Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2025 Final Live?
SMAT 2025-26 Final: Haryana and Jharkhand will face off in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2025 on Dec. 18.
The Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy concluded on Tuesday, Dec. 16, with Jharkhand and Haryana securing their places in the final. The match will be played on Dec. 18 in Pune.
Though Jharkhand’s unbeaten run ended with a nine-wicket loss to Andhra in their final Super League match, the setback did not prevent Ishan Kishan’s side from reaching their maiden tournament final.
Haryana, meanwhile, sealed their spot in an emphatic manner, thrashing Hyderabad by 124 runs to top their Super League group.
Asked to bat first, Haryana opener Ankit Kumar clobbered six sixes and a four in a 27-ball 57, adding 81 runs for the opening stand with Arsh Ranga (30) in just 7.4 overs.
Hyderabad struck back with a few quick wickets, but Samant Jakhar, batting at number six, turned the match decisively with a blistering 22-ball 60, laced with eight sixes and a four. Parth Vats provided late momentum, smashing four fours and three sixes in a 19-ball 45 as Haryana piled up a massive 246 for 7.
In reply, Hyderabad were bundled out for 122 in 16.1 overs, never threatening the imposing target.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2025 Final: Time And Venue
The SMAT 2025-26 final between Jharkhand and Haryana will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The match will start at 4:30 p.m. IST.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2025 Final: Live Streaming
The live streaming of the final match will be available on JioHotstar across mobiles, laptops, smart TVs and web browsers.
SMAT Elite 2025 Final: Jharkhand vs Haryana Live Telecast
Fans can watch the Jharkhand vs Haryana match live on the Star Sports network.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2025 Final: Squads
Haryana: Yashvardhan Dalal (batter), Mayank Shandilya (batter), Bhuwan Rohilla (bowler), Arsh Ranga (batter), Anuj Thakral (bowler), Anshul Kamboj (bowling allrounder), Yuzvendra Chahal (bowler), Parth Vats (batter), Sumit Kumar (bowling allrounder), Nishant Sindhu (batting allrounder), Yuvraj Yogender Singh (batter), Ankit Kumar (batter), Vivek Naresh Kumar (bowling allrounder), Samant Jakhar (batter), Arpit Rana (batter), Ashish Siwach (wicketkeeper-batter), Ishant Bhardwaj (bowling allrounder), and Amit Rana (bowler).
Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (captain, wicketkeeper-batter), Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper-batter), Utkarsh Singh (bowling allrounder), Virat Singh (batter), Robin Minz (wicketkeeper-batter), Anukul Roy (batting allrounder), Pankaj Kumar (batting allrounder), Bal Krishna (batter), Sushant Mishra (bowler), Vikash Singh (bowler), Saurabh Shekhar (batter), Rajandeep Singh (batter), and Amit Kumar (bowler).
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2025: New Super League Format
For the 2025-26 season, the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy adopted a new Super League format, replacing the traditional knockout stage. The 32-team tournament completed its group stage on Dec. 8, with the top two teams from each of the four Elite groups advancing to the Super League. These eight teams were then split into two groups of four. After a round-robin phase, Haryana and Jharkhand emerged as the top sides in their respective groups, setting up a final clash scheduled for Dec. 18.
(With PTI inputs)