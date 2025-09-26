Haris Rauf Fined 30% Of Match Fees For Aggressive Gesture, Sahibzada Farhan Gets A Warning

While Rauf had mocked the Indian fans in the stands by gesturing about falling planes, Farhan's celebration after his half century in the game was also seen as offensive by the Indian side.

Farhan has claimed his open-air gunshot celebration is a "traditional way of celebrating in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe" in Pakistan.

The hearing was conducted by match referee Richie Richardson and both the players appeared before him in person even though the responses given by them were in writing.

The two were accused of making provocative gestures by the BCCI in a formal complaint on Wednesday.