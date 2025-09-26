Haris Rauf Fined 30% Of Match Fees For Aggressive Gesture, Sahibzada Farhan Gets A Warning
Rauf and Farhan pleaded not guilty during their ICC hearing for their allegedly provocative actions in the Asia Cup game against India in Dubai.
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf on Friday was fined 30% of his match fees for "abusive language and aggressive gestures" during the Asia Cup Super Four match against India last Sunday. His teammate, Sahibzada Farhan, was let off with a warning. There was no financial penalty levied for his open-air gunshot celebration after the completion of his half century in the same match, tournament sources told news agency PTI.
Earlier, Rauf and Farhan pleaded not guilty during their ICC hearing for their allegedly provocative actions in the Asia Cup game against India in Dubai.
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was on Friday fined 30 per cent of his match fees for rude and aggressive behaviour during the Asia Cup Super 4s match against India last Sunday.
While Rauf had mocked the Indian fans in the stands by gesturing about falling planes, Farhan's celebration after his half century in the game was also seen as offensive by the Indian side.
Farhan has claimed his open-air gunshot celebration is a "traditional way of celebrating in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe" in Pakistan.
The hearing was conducted by match referee Richie Richardson and both the players appeared before him in person even though the responses given by them were in writing.
The two were accused of making provocative gestures by the BCCI in a formal complaint on Wednesday.
Pakistan too had filed a complaint against India captain Suryakumar Yadav for making political comments after he dedicated his team's win over their archrivals on Sept. 14 to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Armed Forces involved in Operation Sindoor. Suryakumar pleaded not guilty to the charge but was apparently told not to make any statement that could be construed as political during the remainder of the tournament.
Tensions between the two sides have been running high starting with India's refusal to do a traditional handshake with the Pakistani players at the time of toss and after the games as a gesture of solidarity with the Pahalgam victims. Twenty six people were killed in the attack that was carried out by Pakistani-backed terrorists on April 22, 2025. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to destroy the terror infrastructure in Pakistan.
Pakistan will face India in the Asia Cup 2025 Final on Sunday.