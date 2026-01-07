Gujarat Giants WPL Team 2026: Players List, Schedule, Captain, Players To Watch And More
While the Giants only have seamer Renuka Singh Thakur from the Women's World Cup-winning Indian squad in their ranks, they have a star-studded bench of overseas players.
The Gujarat Giants lost their chance at their maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) title last year, when they were defeated in the Eliminator by the Mumbai Indians. This year, the franchise will be hoping to go the last mile. The Giants play their first game at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Jan. 10, where their opponents are the UP Warriorz.
The Giants have added several all-rounders to the squad, including Kim Garth, Ayushi Soni, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham and Kanika Ahuja. They also brought in Danni Wyatt-Hodge and wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia. Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwar and Kashvee Gautam, who represented the Giants last season, remain in the team.
The Gujarat-based franchise has retained two of its biggest players- skipper Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney.
The bowling attack seems to have improved from past seasons, with Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu and Wareham joining Gardner, Gautam and Kanwar. Beth Mooney will be one of the key players for the Giants. She comes into the tournament after becoming the top scorer in the Women's Big Bash League 2025-26, with 549 runs in 13 games.
Here is everything you need to know about the Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2026.
Gujarat Giants Squad WPL 2026
Batters: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Beth Mooney (WK), Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Bharti Fulmali
All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Ayushi Soni, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Kim Garth, Anushka Sharma
Bowlers: Happy Kumari, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur
Gujarat Giants: List Of Retained Players
Ashleigh Gardner
Beth Mooney
Gujarat Giants: Full WPL 2026 Schedule
Who is the Captain of the Gujarat Giants?
Ashleigh Gardner is the captain of the Gujarat Giants for WPL 2026.
Who is the Coach of the Gujarat Giants?
Michael Klinger is the head coach of the Gujarat Giants for WPL 2026.
Who is the batting coach of the Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026?
Daniel Marsh is the batting coach of the Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026.
Who is the bowling coach of the Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026?
Pravin Tambe is the bowling coach of the Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026.