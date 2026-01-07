Gujarat Giants WPL Team 2026: Players List, Schedule, Captain, Players To Watch And More

The Gujarat Giants lost their chance at their maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) title last year, when they were defeated in the Eliminator by the Mumbai Indians. This year, the franchise will be hoping to go the last mile. The Giants play their first game at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Jan. 10, where their opponents are the UP Warriorz.

The Giants have added several all-rounders to the squad, including Kim Garth, Ayushi Soni, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham and Kanika Ahuja. They also brought in Danni Wyatt-Hodge and wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia. Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwar and Kashvee Gautam, who represented the Giants last season, remain in the team.

The Gujarat-based franchise has retained two of its biggest players- skipper Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney.