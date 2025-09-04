GST 2.0: Going For An IPL Match Just Got More Expensive For You

As part of the government's sweeping changes to Goods and Services tax rates, sporting events such as the Indian Premier League and Pro Kabaddi League is set to attract tax slab of 40%, up from 28% earlier.

This puts IPL in the highest GST slab, on par with sin goods including tobacco products like cigarettes, pan masala as well as casino, race clubs and other luxury events.

This means watching an IPL game at a stadium is set to get significantly more expensive for cricketing fans across the country.

It comes at a time when the IPL continues to gain immense value, with its franchisees expanding their reach globally.

The new GST regime now enforces a uniform 40% tax on IPL tickets and services related to the sporting event. Other high-value sporting events are also expected to attract the same rate.

Tickets for Pro Kabaddi League — the second most watched sports league in India — will also be dearer.