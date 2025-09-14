Golden Punch: Jaismine Lamboria Crowned World Champion; Nupur Bags Silver, Pooja Bronze

Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria etched her name into history with a golden flourish, clinching the coveted featherweight title at the World Championships with a stirring victory over Paris Olympics silver medallist Julia Szeremeta of Poland.

Capping off a stupendous campaign that saw her dominate all her rivals, Jaismine outclassed Szeremeta in the 57kg summit clash late on Saturday night, prevailing 4-1 on the judges' scorecards (30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 28-29, 29-28).

However, Nupur Sheoran (80+kg) and the seasoned Pooja Rani (80kg) signed off with silver and bronze medals respectively in non-Olympic weight categories.

With the victory, Jaismine became the ninth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.