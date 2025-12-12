Photo With Messi? Possible For Indian Fans, But It Will Cost You Dearly

The much-anticipated "GOAT India Tour 2025," featuring football legend Lionel Messi, has stirred a frenzy across the nation with scores of fans booking tickets to see their favourite Argetine in action.

Fans also have the opportunity for a personal meet-and-greet but that comes with a staggering price tag.

Organisers of the four-city tour have confirmed that a premium meet-and-greet package, which includes a photograph Messi, will cost fans Rs 10 lakh.

The price is for a one-person entry and includes a chance to meet Messi, shake his hand, and participate in a professional group photograph (six people per photo).

This exclusive experience also offers access to a private lounge for an hour with curated food and beverages, along with a complimentary hospitality-category ticket for the main stadium event. The organisers claim it to be "an experience this close to the GOAT" comes once in a lifetime.