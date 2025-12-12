Photo With Messi? Possible For Indian Fans, But It Will Cost You Dearly
Fans also have the opportunity for a personal meet-and-greet with Lionel Messi but that comes with a staggering price tag.
The much-anticipated "GOAT India Tour 2025," featuring football legend Lionel Messi, has stirred a frenzy across the nation with scores of fans booking tickets to see their favourite Argetine in action.
Organisers of the four-city tour have confirmed that a premium meet-and-greet package, which includes a photograph Messi, will cost fans Rs 10 lakh.
The price is for a one-person entry and includes a chance to meet Messi, shake his hand, and participate in a professional group photograph (six people per photo).
This exclusive experience also offers access to a private lounge for an hour with curated food and beverages, along with a complimentary hospitality-category ticket for the main stadium event. The organisers claim it to be "an experience this close to the GOAT" comes once in a lifetime.
Screenshot from District app.
The premium meet-and-greet slots are extremely limited in each city to ensure an intimate setting. For instance, the Mumbai leg is set for the CCI–Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, December 14, while the event is scheduled at the iconic Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, Hyatt Regency in Kolkata.
The GOAT tour in India is organised by sports promoter Satadru Dutta’s ‘A Satadru Dutta Initiative,’ in which the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will travel to Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Hyderabad from December 13-15.
Joining Messi for multiple events are his former Barcelona teammate, Luis Suárez, and Argentina midfielder, Rodrigo De Paul. The public stadium events across cities, which feature exhibition matches, football clinics for underprivileged children, and musical concerts.
The ticket pricing starts from Rs 2250 onwards at Hyderabad venue, Rs 4,366 onwards at Kolkata, Rs 7,080 onwards from Kolkata and Rs 9,440 onwards at the Delhi venue.
The event will be held in Mumbai is at Wankhede stadium, Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad and Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata.
It should be noted that there will be no direct artist or celebrity interactions with fans. All appearances will be limited to the matches, games, and scheduled event segments only.