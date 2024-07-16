"England men's football team manager Gareth Southgate quit on Tuesday after the side's loss to Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024 final in Berlin two days ago.Southgate's tenure comes to an end after nearly eight years in charge. The former Middlesbrough manager guided the English national team to four major tournaments, becoming the first men's team manager to lead the team to two major tournament finals.In his departure statement, Southgate said it was time for 'a new chapter', leaving the national team set-up without a trophy to show for his England stint..Southgate’s tenure marked a shift in approach for the national team set-up. England had won just seven knockout matches in 25 tournaments since their World Cup triumph in 1966 until Southgate took charge, and in the four tournaments he has led, the team has won nine knockout games.Hope remained high on England entering the 2024 Euros, with Southgate reclaiming the fans’ support after an underwhelming showing in the group stages. However, the team fell short against Spain in the final, becoming the first team to lose back-to-back Euro finals. “The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of,” said Southgate.“I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George's Park and The FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.”.In the 102 matches that Southgate held the position as the manager of England, the team won 64 games, drawing 20 and losing just 18. The Englishman’s tenure ends with a 53.8% win rate in the World Cup and Euros, with his side winning 14 out of 26 games, losing just five in the process. .Now the focus shifts to a replacement for the 53-year-old, with Football Association Chief Executive Officer Mark Bullingham confirming in a statement that the hunt for a successor is already underway.'We aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible. Our UEFA Nations League campaign starts in September, and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed,' Bullingham said..UEFA Euro 2024: From Lamine Yamal To Arda Güler, Here Are The Breakout Stars"