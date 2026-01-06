From Xavi To Maresca: Five Managers In Contention To Replace Ruben Amorim At Manchester United
Here at NDTV Profit, we will take a look at five managerial options in line to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.
Manchester United's decision to sack Ruben Amorim has triggered a search for a new manager. There is no shortage of options in the current market, especially as the season has already witnessed multiple sackings.
However, given Man United's recent history with hiring managers, the club must make an informed decision when it comes to finding a replacement for Amorim, knowing a wrong move could once again set them back a few years.
Xavi Hernandez
Xavi Hernandez is one of the most high-profile managers available in the market, as the Spaniard is yet to manage a football club after leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2024.
Xavi has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the past. His tactical knowledge, coupled with his footballing influence, could be what Man United need at the moment in order to lead the new era.
During his time at Barcelona, Xavi played a key role in giving breakthroughs to the likes of Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde. His ability to nurture talents could be viewed positively at Man United as well.
Enzo Maresca
Enzo Maresca could emerge as a timely option for Manchester United, having recently left Chelsea through a mutual agreement.
Maresca's departure from Stamford Bridge shocked many, as the Italian was relatively quite successful at Chelsea.
United will be mindful of Maresca's achievements in the Premier League.
Oliver Glasner
Oliver Glasner is the most likely to replace Ruben Amorim, according to multiple reports as Manchester United reportedly view him favourably.
The Austrian has been hugely successful at Crystal Palace and previously, Eintracht Frankfurt, notably leading the Bundesliga team to a Europa League title in 2021.
However, Man United may have to wait until the end of the season to replace Glasner, as his current contract at Selhurst Park only expires in the summer.
Andoni Iraola
Much like Glasner, Andoni Iraola has found success in a relatively weaker Premier League team in AFC Bournemouth.
The Spaniard has made a name for himself, having established Bournemouth as a tough team to beat.
Iraola is also adept at nurturing young talents and could be a more natural pick than Glasner when it comes to inheriting a team that likes to dominate possession.
Edin Terzic
Edin Terzic is a bit of an outsider option for Manchester United's managerial position but he is an interesting option nonetheless.
Terzic may have limited experience in managing a football club. But during his short stints at Dortmund, he was close to guiding the Bundesliga giants to win the league title and even the Champions League title.
Terzic has worked in the Premier League in the past as well, serving as the assistant manager of former West Ham coach Slaven Bilic.