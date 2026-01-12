Rosberg To Ronaldo: Sport Stars Who Bet On AI, Other Smart Tech

In recent times, several sports personalities have channelled their competitive instincts into venture capital, with focus on artificial intelligence and smart tech.

The latest to join this trend is former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg, who has raised an impressive $100 million for his venture capital firm, Rosberg Ventures.

The firm closed its third fund in January, providing it $200 million in assets under management, it stated on Monday. This puts it among one of the largest technology investors from a former athlete. Born in Germany, Rosberg serves as the firm's founder and principal investor. He currently resides in Monaco.

This places Rosberg among other sporting legends, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams and LeBron James, who have all made significant bets on the transformative potential of AI-driven innovation.

Their growing involvement in smart tech underscores a broader shift, where sports stars look forward to securing long-term financial growth and positioning themselves as key figures and make a mark for themselves outside the world of sports.