Lionel Messi Hints At Playing The 2026 FIFA World Cup For Argentina

In a major development, Argentine footballing icon Lionel Messi has hinted at his desire to participate in next year's FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In an interview with NBC News, Messi admitted he would 'like to be there' at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Argentina will come as defending champions, having emerged victorious in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"Well, the truth is that yes, it's something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup," he said. "And I would like to be there. To feel well and to be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there."

However, Messi added that he is taking it one step at a time and that he will not participate in the competition if his fitness doesn't allow it at all.

"I am going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter [Miami] and see if I can really be 100%," he said.

"I'm really eager because it's the World Cup. We're coming off winning the last World Cup, and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it's always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions, so hopefully God will allow me to do it once again," he added.

Messi is currently plying his trade for Inter Miami, having joined the club right after his exit from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023. The Argentine has already featured in 83 matches for Inter Miami, racking up 73 goals and 37 assists.

Should Messi appear for Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the former Barcelona star will be well on his way to achieving the 200-match mark for his national team. He has currently earned 195 caps for La Albiceleste.

For now, Messi has yet to confirm his decision about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but if he can maintain the current level of football, it won't be surprising to see him once again lead Argentina for next year's World Cup.