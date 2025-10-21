Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming, Telecast: Lineups, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match?

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid collide for an exciting clash in the UEFA Champions League on October 21. The two teams have made a confident start to their UCL 2025-26 campaigns. While the Gunners have emerged triumphant in both their previous matches, defeating Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos, Atletico Madrid won over Eintracht Frankfurt but lost to Liverpool.

Arsenal will also feel bolstered by their unbeaten streak on home turf across all competitions this summer, having not conceded a single game at the Emirates Stadium. Their match against Atletico Madrid will be their second-ever outing against coach Diego Simeone's men at the iconic venue. Their previous encounter at the ground was the first-leg semi-final match of the 2017-18 Europa League, which ended in a 1-1 draw, before Atletico qualified for the final with a 1-0 win on their home turf.

Arsenal will be without Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke and Kai Havertz for the match against Atletico, for whom the fitness and potential absence of Nico Gonzalez will be a major concern after he was subbed off in the recent game against Osasuna with a head injury.

Despite injury concerns, the two teams are expected to produce a thrilling encounter. Placed fifth after two games, Arsenal have the chance to climb to the top of the UCL 2025-26 standings. Atletico are positioned tenth after a win and a loss under their kitty.