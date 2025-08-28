UEFA Champions League Draw: PSG Vs Barcelona, Real Madrid Vs Liverpool In League Phase — Check All Matches
Bayern Munich will also face Arsenal and world champions Chelsea, which will also lock horns with Barcelona in a home game.
Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain will face Bayern Munich and Barcelona, while record title holders Real Madrid will have matches against Manchester City and Liverpool in mouth-watering clashes of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.
Each of the participating teams has been drawn to play eight matches, facing two opponents from every pot. Teams from the same country cannot face each other. Not more than two matches against clubs from the same country can be held.
UCL League Phase Draw: Here Are The Pots
Arsenal will go up against Atletico Madrid at home. Atletico and Liverpool will also go head-to-head.
Napoli will face off against Chelsea and Manchester City.
Newcastle will have matches against PSG and Barcelona.
This year's final will take place in Budapest, Hungary.