Business NewsSportsUEFA Champions League Draw: PSG Vs Barcelona, Real Madrid Vs Liverpool In League Phase — Check All Matches
ADVERTISEMENT

UEFA Champions League Draw: PSG Vs Barcelona, Real Madrid Vs Liverpool In League Phase — Check All Matches

Bayern Munich will also face Arsenal and world champions Chelsea, which will also lock horns with Barcelona in a home game.

28 Aug 2025, 11:40 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 (Photo: official website)</p></div>
File photo of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 (Photo: official website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain will face Bayern Munich and Barcelona, while record title holders Real Madrid will have matches against Manchester City and Liverpool in mouth-watering clashes of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

Each of the participating teams has been drawn to play eight matches, facing two opponents from every pot. Teams from the same country cannot face each other. Not more than two matches against clubs from the same country can be held.

UCL League Phase Draw: Here Are The Pots

Bayern Munich will also face Arsenal and world champions Chelsea, which will also lock horns with Barcelona in a home game.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: UEFA Champions League/X)</p></div>

(Source: UEFA Champions League/X)

Arsenal will go up against Atletico Madrid at home. Atletico and Liverpool will also go head-to-head.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: UEFA Champions League/X)</p></div>

(Source: UEFA Champions League/X)

Napoli will face off against Chelsea and Manchester City.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: UEFA Champions League/X)</p></div>

(Source: UEFA Champions League/X)

Newcastle will have matches against PSG and Barcelona.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: UEFA Champions League/X)</p></div>

(Source: UEFA Champions League/X)

This year's final will take place in Budapest, Hungary.

ALSO READ

PV Sindhu Stuns World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi Of China To Enter World Championships Quarters
Opinion
PV Sindhu Stuns World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi Of China To Enter World Championships Quarters
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT