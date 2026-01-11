Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where To Watch Spanish Super Cup El Clasico Final?

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both reached the Spanish Super Cup final, setting up a highly anticipated showdown for the year's first trophy.

Barcelona eased into the Supercopa de Espana final with a resounding 5-0 triumph over Athletic Club and will attempt to retain the trophy they claimed last year. Remarkably, this marks the fourth successive edition of the competition to feature the two sides in the final.

Real Madrid came through a tense Madrid derby to defeat Atletico 2-1 and reach the Spanish Super Cup final, keeping alive their pursuit of early silverware and a measure of revenge against their rivals.

Xabi Alonso is set to take charge of his first final as Real Madrid manager, a landmark moment in a tenure that has so far been defined by an uneven start. Although the Club World Cup offered positives, including the integration of new signings and opportunities for youngsters like Gonzalo Garcia and Arda Guler, LaLiga has since delivered a sharper reality check.

Barcelona may hold a subtle advantage heading into the final, having enjoyed an extra 24 hours of recovery, while Real Madrid arrive after a far more demanding semi-final than their rivals, who were already four goals clear of Athletic by half-time.