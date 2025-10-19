Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?

Manchester United have not managed an away victory since March. Yet with Liverpool stumbling to three consecutive defeats across all competitions, the Red Devils could see this weekend's trip to Anfield as their moment to spring a surprise in the Premier League 2025 match.

After Liverpool has dropped three games in a row across all competitions, the visitors will be quietly hopeful of turning the tide. It's worth remembering that those three narrow defeats, two of which were conceded in the dying moments, all came away from home against strong opponents: the in-form Crystal Palace, Turkish title-holders Galatasaray and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a venue that has rarely been kind to the Reds.

Despite reportedly splashing out over £300 million during the summer on three highly rated forwards to support Mohamed Salah, it’s Cody Gakpo who has emerged as Liverpool’s standout attacker this season.

While Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike are yet to fully settle in, and with Salah not at his best, Arne Slot has come to rely heavily on the Dutchman operating down the left.

Mohamed Salah holds an extraordinary record when facing Manchester United, having found the net in 10 out of their last 11 encounters across all competitions. In the Premier League, he stands as the most prolific scorer against United with 13 goals, and he has been involved in 19 goals overall: more than any other player in this fixture.

Bruno Fernandes remains Manchester United's standout performer this campaign. Nobody in the Premier League has crafted more scoring opportunities this season than Fernandes and his ability to pierce through defensive lines in the final third is unmatched.

Despite managing just one goal from open play and no assists to his name, the United captain has been rather unfortunate not to register more direct contributions to goals.