Messi's Inter Miami vs Muller's Vancouver Whitecaps: How To Watch MLS Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming?

The 2025 Major League Soccer season reaches its climax, with Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps competing for their maiden MLS Cup title.

Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, will go head-to-head with the Vancouver Whitecaps and Thomas Muller. This marks the debut final appearance for both clubs, ensuring the league will crown a first-time winner.

“We know it's going to be a very, very tough game, and the addition of Muller coming to that team makes them much better still. It brings more awareness to the game, to the team, and it will be a very, very special final, which we hope will be in our favour," Messi was quoted as saying by the official MLS website.

With Javier Mascherano at the helm and Lionel Messi leading on the pitch, Miami concluded the Eastern Conference in third place, overcoming Nashville SC, FC Cincinnati and New York City FC to book their spot in the final.

Vancouver entered the campaign with Jesper Sorensen in charge, and the 52-year-old swiftly reinvigorated the Whitecaps. They secured second spot in the Western Conference, trailing only expansion side San Diego FC.

After dispatching FC Dallas, Los Angeles FC, and then San Diego in the Western Conference final, they now face Miami, but only one team can claim the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for the first time.