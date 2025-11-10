Lionel Messi India Visit: Fans Can Meet GOAT By Paying Rs 9.95 Lakh
The organisers have come forward with a wide range of exclusive packages.
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is all set to visit India in December as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025'.
On his maiden visit to the country after a long gap of 14 years, the Inter Miami star will take part in multiple events across cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi.
The organisers are making all possible efforts to make this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a large number of Messi's fans in India, providing them a chance to meet and interact with him.
Lionel Messi's India visit
While announcing his visit to India, Messi wrote on Instagram that he was "truly excited" to be in the "beautiful country," adding that it will be a "pleasure" for him to take part in "concerts, youth football clinics, a paddle cup and launch charitable initiatives during events at iconic stadiums in Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and maybe one more city."
"It will also be an honour to be able to interact and meet with India’s biggest stars and top dignitaries," he wrote, while thanking The Satadru Dutta Initiative for making this his visit to India after 14 years possible. In 2011, Messi served as the captain of Argentina against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
All About Messi's India Tour Packages
Amid the buzz surrounding Messi's three-city visit, the organisers have come forward with a wide range of exclusive packages. Each of these has been specifically designed to provide participants with a memorable experience around the legendary player.
Those willing to buy these packages will get an invitation-only experience, such as a meet-and-greet session with Messi, a photo opportunity, a signed jersey of the Argentina football team and others.
Packages And Perks
GOAT Fan Experience
Priced at Rs 9.95 lakh per person (GST applicable as per law), this package provides the opportunity for fans to have a private meet and greet, photo opportunity, an autographed Argentina jersey, a dining experience, witness Messi's penalty showcase and witness Bollywood celebrities meet Messi.
Father, Son Experience
At Rs 12.50 lakh, this one is aimed at providing your child the "unforgettable chance to be up close with" Messi.
In this, you get a meet and greet with Messi for one person, a photo opportunity for one, an autographed Argentina jersey for two, besides the dining experience and witnessing the player's penalty showcase.
Family Experience
By paying Rs 25 lakhs, here you get a 'meet and greet' and photo opportunity for two people as well as an autographed Argentina jersey, dining experience and witness Messi's penalty showcase for four.
Corporate Felicitation Package (10 pax)
This special package is priced at Rs 95 lakhs. It involves a corporate felicitation, a lifetime memento opportunity, a meet and greet, a photo opportunity for the corporate team, an autographed Argentina jersey, among other benefits.