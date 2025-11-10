Lionel Messi India Visit: Fans Can Meet GOAT By Paying Rs 9.95 Lakh

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is all set to visit India in December as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025'.

On his maiden visit to the country after a long gap of 14 years, the Inter Miami star will take part in multiple events across cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi.

The organisers are making all possible efforts to make this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a large number of Messi's fans in India, providing them a chance to meet and interact with him.