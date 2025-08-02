Messi's India Tour: Opening Leg In Kolkata; Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad Ready To Welcome 'GOAT'

If all the pieces fall in place, football devotees in Kolkata will have the first sighting of iconic Lionel Messi after a decade, and the City of Joy will be the first stop in the Argentine's whirlwind journey across Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, culminating in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sources privy to the development informed PTI that all arrangements have been finalised, including booking the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, but an official confirmation from Messi is still awaited.