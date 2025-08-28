AIFF, FDSL Submit 'Consensual Resolution' To SC; ISL Likely To Start In December

The logjam in Indian football could be headed for a resolution with the AIFF and FSDL agreeing to a "transparent tender" process for the selection of a commercial partner to conduct the Indian Super League in December in a proposal submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The resolution was submitted to the Supreme Court after the All India Football Federation and the Football Sports Development Ltd held discussions on the matter on Monday as per an earlier directive of the apex court.

The top court is also seized of a case relating to the constitution of the AIFF.

The AIFF and FSDL said that they have come to a "consensual resolution" in the larger public interest and for the promotion of the game in India.

"The AIFF has agreed that: It will conduct an open, competitive and transparent tender (or equivalent process) for selection of a commercial partner to conduct the ISL in line with global best practices," the resolution submitted before the court stated.

"Such process will be conducted in conformity with the National Sports Development Code 2011, the National Sports Governance Act 2025, the AIFF Constitution, and applicable FIFA/Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regulations.

"The process may be managed by an independent professional firm of repute, such as one of the 'Big Four' or an entity of equivalent standing."

The AIFF and the FSDL agreed that the process will be concluded by October 15, 2025, thereby providing certainty to clubs, broadcasters, sponsors and other stakeholders. Subject to the consent of the AFC, the new league season can thereafter commence in December.

The agreement between the two parties came a couple of days after the world football governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation threatened an international ban on India, issuing a stern ultimatum to the AIFF that it must adopt and ratify a new constitution by October 30 or risk suspension.

A suspension would mean national teams and clubs getting barred from all international competitions. FIFA and AFC have directed the Kalyan Chaubey-led AIFF to secure a 'definitive order' from the SC approving the revised constitution, align it with the mandatory statutes of FIFA and AFC, and ratify it at the next General Body meeting before the October 30 deadline.