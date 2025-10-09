India vs Singapore Asian Cup Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast?
The Indian men's football team will be looking to secure a maiden victory in the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers when they take on Singapore in back-to-back fixtures in the final round.
The first encounter is scheduled for Thursday at the Singapore National Stadium, with the return leg to be held at Goa's Fatorda Stadium next Tuesday.
The Khalid Jamil-coached side is currently at bottom of Group C with one point from two matches, while Singapore stand at the top of the group, having acquired four points from as many games. The team that finishes at the top of the group will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.
India's performance in the Asian Cup qualifiers has been disappointing so far, with the team managing only a draw and suffering a defeat against Hong Kong in their recent outing. The Blue Tigers are under pressure to secure a victory, but they now face a tough and competitive challenge in the form of Singapore.
Despite being ranked lower than India in the FIFA standings, the Singapore national team should not be underestimated. They are actively aiming to secure a spot in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and view upcoming matches as a crucial opportunity to advance that goal.
Singapore’s squad has been improving steadily, and they will be determined to make a significant stride forward by defeating India in their upcoming encounters.
Asian Cup Qualifiers Final Round: India Full Squad
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Defenders: Anwar Ali, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.
Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Danish Farooq Bhat, Deepak Tangri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahal Abdul Samad, Udanta Singh Kumam.
Forwards: Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.
Asian Cup Qualifiers Final Round: Singapore Full Squad
Goalkeepers: Izwan Mahbud, Rudy Khairullah, Syazwan Buhari.
Defenders: Amirul Adli, Irfan Najeeb, Safuwan Baharudin, Raoul Suhaimi, Ryhan Stewart, Lionel Tan.
Midfielders: Joel Chew, Farhan Zulkifli, Jared Gallagher, Hami Syahin, Hariss Harun, Glenn Kweh, Jacob Mahler, Kyoga Nakamura, Ong Yu En, Shah Shahiran, Song Uiyoung, Harhys Stewart, Jonan Tan
Forwards: Jordan Emaviwe, Ikhsan Fandi, Ilhan Fandi, Shawal Anuar.
Date And Time
The Blue Tigers will take on Singapore at the Singapore National Stadium for their third match of the qualifying campaign at 5 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.
The return fixture will be hosted by India at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Oct. 14, starting at 7:30 p.m. IST.
India vs Singapore: Where To Watch Live Telecast?
No live telecast of the away clash will be available in India.
The home game on Oct. 14 will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network channels.
Singapore vs India: Where To Watch Live Streaming?
The away clash on Oct. 9 will be live streamed on FanCode.
Fans can catch the home match on Oct. 14 on JioHotstar.