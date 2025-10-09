India vs Singapore Asian Cup Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast?

The Indian men's football team will be looking to secure a maiden victory in the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers when they take on Singapore in back-to-back fixtures in the final round.

The first encounter is scheduled for Thursday at the Singapore National Stadium, with the return leg to be held at Goa's Fatorda Stadium next Tuesday.

The Khalid Jamil-coached side is currently at bottom of Group C with one point from two matches, while Singapore stand at the top of the group, having acquired four points from as many games. The team that finishes at the top of the group will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

India's performance in the Asian Cup qualifiers has been disappointing so far, with the team managing only a draw and suffering a defeat against Hong Kong in their recent outing. The Blue Tigers are under pressure to secure a victory, but they now face a tough and competitive challenge in the form of Singapore.

Despite being ranked lower than India in the FIFA standings, the Singapore national team should not be underestimated. They are actively aiming to secure a spot in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and view upcoming matches as a crucial opportunity to advance that goal.

Singapore’s squad has been improving steadily, and they will be determined to make a significant stride forward by defeating India in their upcoming encounters.