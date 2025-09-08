India Beat Higher-Ranked Oman In International Football For First Time

The Indian men's football team got the better of Oman 3-2 on penalties to finish third in the CAFA Nations Cup in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Monday. This is the first time that India beat Oman in an international football match.

The match finished 1-1 in regulation time after Udanta Singh scored the equaliser for India.

In the shootout, Oman missed their first two chances, while Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved the final penalty as India emerged victorious against their higher-ranked opponents in the third-fourth place classification match.

Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahul Bheke, and Jithin MS scored for India in the shootout, while Anwar Ali and Udanta Singh missed their spot kicks at the Hisor Central Stadium.

Both sides finished second in their groups, setting up the third place battle. India have lost six out of their nine matches against Oman since 2000. The two teams last faced each other in March 2021 which ended in a 1-1 draw.