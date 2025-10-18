East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan IFA Shield Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby?
The final between Emami East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be played at the Salt Lake stadium.
Emami East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face off for the ultimate supremacy, facing each other in the much-anticipated final of the IFA Shield on Saturday.
Mohun Bagan set up the marquee clash against their arch-rivals East Bengal, for what will be an exciting third Kolkata Derby in three months, after defeating United SC 2-0 in a Group B encounter on Wednesday.
The Mariners bagged their dominant triumph after Dimitri Petratos struck a 44th-minute goal for his side before they received an own goal from United SC in the 49th. The comprehensive display helped Mohun Bagan top their group and cement a place in the final match of the tournament.
In Group A, East Bengal faced off against Namdhari FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Tuesday and in a clinical performance, found two decisive strikes from Mohammed Rashid and PV Vishnu. The 2-0 victory helped them secure the top seeding from Group A and a rematch for the IFA Shield against fellow city giants.
EBFC vs MBSG IFA Shield Final: Venue
The marquee final to determine the IFA Shield winner between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giants will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as the Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata.
MBSG vs EBFC: Match Start Time
The match will start at 6 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Probable Squads
East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (gk), Rakip, Kevin Sidibe, Lalchungnunga, Jay Gupta, Saul Crespo, Mohammed Rashid, Bipin Singh, Miguel Figueira, PV Vishnu and David Lalhlalsanga.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants: Syed Zahid Hussain (gk), Tom Aldred, Ashish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Robson Robinho, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Kiyan Nassiri, Thumsol Tongsin, Jason Cummings and Dimitri Petratos.
East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giants: Where To Watch The Telecast?
The match will not be broadcasted on any television channel.
Kolkata Derby: How To Watch Live Streaming?
Football fans can enjoy the live action for the East Bengal FC versus Mohun Bagan Super Giants summit clash for the IFA Shield on the SSEN app and website.