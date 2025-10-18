East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan IFA Shield Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby?

Emami East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face off for the ultimate supremacy, facing each other in the much-anticipated final of the IFA Shield on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan set up the marquee clash against their arch-rivals East Bengal, for what will be an exciting third Kolkata Derby in three months, after defeating United SC 2-0 in a Group B encounter on Wednesday.

The Mariners bagged their dominant triumph after Dimitri Petratos struck a 44th-minute goal for his side before they received an own goal from United SC in the 49th. The comprehensive display helped Mohun Bagan top their group and cement a place in the final match of the tournament.

In Group A, East Bengal faced off against Namdhari FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Tuesday and in a clinical performance, found two decisive strikes from Mohammed Rashid and PV Vishnu. The 2-0 victory helped them secure the top seeding from Group A and a rematch for the IFA Shield against fellow city giants.