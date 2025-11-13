Ireland vs Portugal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers?

The Republic of Ireland are set to take on Portugal for an important match of the European qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on November 13. The Aviva Stadium in Dublin will be hosting the Group F match.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's Ireland side are currently third on the points table after two losses, one defeat and a solitary win in their four previous encounters of the qualification event. Ireland overcame fourth-placed Armenia 1-0 on October 14 and sits one point behind Hungary in a table currently dominated by the Portuguese.

Portugal hold the numero uno spot heading into their away clash against Ireland. They have clinched three wins in an undefeated run of four games in the UEFA qualifiers so far. Led by the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's most recent group-stage clash had them playing out a 2-2 draw versus Hungary.

As Portugal looks to cement their play-offs spot in advance, underdogs Ireland will require their striker Evan Ferguson and key defence players Jake O'Brien and Nathan Collins to take most of the responsibility.

For Portugal, much of the spotlight will be reserved for Ronaldo and their defence standouts Ruben Dias and Antonio Silva.