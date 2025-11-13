Ireland vs Portugal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers?
Portugal will be trying to consolidate their top spot in the group table, while Ireland requires a victory to stay in contention for a place at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The Republic of Ireland are set to take on Portugal for an important match of the European qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on November 13. The Aviva Stadium in Dublin will be hosting the Group F match.
Heimir Hallgrimsson's Ireland side are currently third on the points table after two losses, one defeat and a solitary win in their four previous encounters of the qualification event. Ireland overcame fourth-placed Armenia 1-0 on October 14 and sits one point behind Hungary in a table currently dominated by the Portuguese.
Portugal hold the numero uno spot heading into their away clash against Ireland. They have clinched three wins in an undefeated run of four games in the UEFA qualifiers so far. Led by the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's most recent group-stage clash had them playing out a 2-2 draw versus Hungary.
As Portugal looks to cement their play-offs spot in advance, underdogs Ireland will require their striker Evan Ferguson and key defence players Jake O'Brien and Nathan Collins to take most of the responsibility.
For Portugal, much of the spotlight will be reserved for Ronaldo and their defence standouts Ruben Dias and Antonio Silva.
IRE vs POR: Kickoff Time
The Republic of Ireland vs Portugal European qualifiers FIFA World Cup 2026 match is scheduled to kick off at 1:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday.
POR vs IRE: Head-To-Head
The two countries have played each other six times in football history, with Portugal winning the rubber on four occasions and Ireland coming out triumphant once. The other encounter was a draw.
Portugal vs Ireland: Predicted Lineups
Ireland: Gavin Bazunu; Dara O'Shea, Ryan Manning, Nathan Collins, Jake O'Brien; Josh Cullen, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jack Taylor, Michael Johnston, Finn Azaz; Evan Ferguson.
Portugal: Diogo Costa; Antonio Silva, Ruben Dias, Nelson Semedo; Joao Palhinha, Rafael Leao, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Neves; Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.
Republic of Ireland vs Portugal: How To Watch Live Telecast?
The match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports 1 television channel.
European Qualifiers Matchday 9: How To Watch Live Streaming?
The Ireland-Portugal European qualifiers match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available for live streaming on the Sony Liv app and website.