Portugal vs Armenia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers?

Portugal will be facing Armenia in a significant World Cup European qualifier Group F match at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Sunday.

A victory against Armenia will ensure Portugal a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and eliminate the possibility of entering the playoffs. One of the notable highlights of the match will be the exclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo. The ace forward is barred from playing as he was shown a red card in the match against Ireland.

Ronaldo faces the possibility of missing Portugal’s opening match in the FIFA World Cup 2026, if they qualify.

If Ronaldo receives a three-match suspension and Portugal secure automatic qualification, he would be sidelined for their opening two group fixtures in North America next summer.

At the same time, if Portugal end up in the playoffs, Ronaldo would have to complete his suspension in those matches.

Portugal head into the fixture after suffering a surprising 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland, leaving their qualification for the 2026 World Cup still hanging in the balance.

Roberto Martinez’s men currently sit at the summit of Group F, holding a two-point advantage over Hungary and a three-point cushion ahead of the Republic of Ireland. A victory against Armenia would guarantee them the group’s top position.

A loss might force them into the play-offs, a situation the national side will be desperate to steer clear of.

Armenia head into the clash with nothing but pride at stake, as their place in fourth spot is already confirmed, no matter the outcome of their final Group F encounter.