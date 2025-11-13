FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Matchday 9 Live Streaming: Fixtures, Start Times, Where To Watch
As many as 48 teams are vying for 16 European qualification spots at next year's FIFA World Cup 2026 to be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers fixture is all set to keep football fans glued to their screens. A total of 24 matches will be played across 12 groups by 48 teams vying for 16 qualification spots from the European continent, which then gives them the chance to claim the ultimate glory in the United States, Mexico and Canada next summer.
With eight matchdays already played, the contenders will either strive to retain dominance in their respective group or look to fend off elimination from the race to bag a FIFA World Cup 2026 spot.
Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, France, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Austria, Norway, Belgium, England and Croatia currently hold the top spot in their respective groups and look set to secure their place for the biggest carnival in North America.
Matchday 9 of the FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers will be played between Nov. 13 and 15, as teams look to progress to the playoffs stage that will be held in March 2026 after the 10th round of games.
Matches, IST Timings
Thursday
Azerbaijan v Iceland (Group D) - 10:30 p.m.
Armenia v Hungary (Group F) - 10:30 p.m.
Norway v Estonia (Group I) - 10:30 p.m.
Friday
France v Ukraine (Group D) - 1:15 a.m.
Ireland v Portugal (Group F) - 1:15 a.m.
Moldova v Italy (Group I) - 1:15 a.m.
Andorra v Albania (Group K) - 1:15 a.m.
England v Serbia (Group K) - 1:15 a.m.
Finland v Malta (Group G) - 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Luxembourg v Germany (Group A) - 1:15 a.m.
Slovakia v Northern Ireland (Group A) - 1:15 a.m.
Poland v Netherlands (Group G) - 1:15 a.m.
Croatia v Faroe Islands (Group L) - 1:15 AM a.m.
Gibraltar v Montenegro (Group L) - 1:15 a.m.
Kazakhstan v Belgium (Group J) - 7:30 p.m.
Georgia v Spain (Group E) - 10:30 p.m.
Türkiye v Bulgaria (Group E) - 10:30 p.m.
Liechtenstein v Wales (Group J) - 10:30 p.m.
Cyprus v Austria (Group H) - 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
Slovenia v Kosovo (Group B) - 1:15 a.m.
Switzerland v Sweden (Group B) - 1:15 a.m.
Denmark v Belarus (Group C) - 1:15 a.m.
Greece v Scotland (Group C) - 1:15 a.m.
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania (Group H) - 1:15 a.m.
FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Matchday 9: How To Watch Live Telecast?
Select matches of the European qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available for live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network television channels.
FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Matchday 9: How To Watch Live Streaming?
All matches of the European qualifiers will be available for live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.