England vs Serbia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match?

England manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he will not use the team’s penultimate World Cup qualifier against Serbia on Nov. 13 as an opportunity to experiment with the squad.

The Three Lions have already secured their place at next year’s FIFA World Cup, to be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico, after an impeccable qualifying campaign.

Tuchel’s side has dominated Group K, winning all six of their matches without conceding a single goal. Their most recent victory came against Latvia, where Harry Kane scored twice in a comfortable win at Daugavas Stadiona. England became the first European nation to book their ticket to the 2026 World Cup last month, maintaining a perfect record of six wins with 18 goals scored.

Serbia, meanwhile, find themselves in third place in Group K, one point behind Albania, who currently occupy the second-place playoff spot. The Serbians conclude their qualifying campaign against Latvia this weekend, while Albania face winless Andorra before hosting England in their final fixture.

Thursday’s clash at Wembley will also mark a new beginning for Serbia, with Veljko Paunović taking charge for the first time after former manager Dragan Stojković resigned following last month’s shock home defeat to Albania.

With England already qualified, the pressure is off Tuchel’s men, but the German manager is keen to maintain momentum and consistency. Anything short of a comfortable win for the Three Lions at Wembley would come as a major surprise, given their dominant form so far.