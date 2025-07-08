Chelsea Vs Fluminense Club World Cup Semi-Final: Where To Watch In India?
The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 a.m. IST on Wednesday.
Chelsea and Fluminense are set to go head-to-head in the first semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the US on Tuesday, with a place in the final and a guaranteed minimum prize amount of $30 million at stake.
Fluminense have emerged as one of the dark horses of the competition, inspired by veteran centre-back Thiago Silva, who, at 40, continues to turn back the clock with commanding performances. The Brazilian club caused a stir with their impressive win over Inter Milan in the Round of 16 and built on that momentum with a composed display against Al Hilal in the quarterfinals.
Chelsea has witnessed a mixed run against Brazilian opposition so far. They suffered a 3-1 defeat to Flamengo in the group stage but bounced back in the knockouts, edging past Palmeiras 2-1 in a tightly contested quarterfinal.
Managed by Enzo Maresca, Chelsea's young and energetic squad is steadily finding its rhythm, with the addition of Joao Pedro boosting their attacking depth. While their finishing has not been razor-sharp, their control and structure in the later rounds have been promising.
Fans can expect a high-intensity clash with a spot in the final — and millions in prize money — on the line.
Venue
The match will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Match Time
The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.
Possible Lineups
Chelsea: Robert Sanchez, Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson.
Fluminense: Fabio, Samuel Xavier, Thiago Silva, Ignacio, Gabriel Fuentes, Rene, Hercules, Facudo Bernal, Nonato, German Cano, Jhon Arias.
Key Stats
This will mark the first-ever meeting between Chelsea and Fluminense.
Chelsea have taken 23 short corners out of 36 in this tournament, which is the most by any team at the finals. Fluminense stand second, having taken just eight.
How To Watch Live Telecast On TV?
The tournament is not being broadcasted by any television channel in India.
How To Watch Live Streaming?
Indian fans can watch the semi-final on the DAZN app and website for free.