Chelsea Vs Fluminense Club World Cup Semi-Final: Where To Watch In India?

Chelsea and Fluminense are set to go head-to-head in the first semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the US on Tuesday, with a place in the final and a guaranteed minimum prize amount of $30 million at stake.

Fluminense have emerged as one of the dark horses of the competition, inspired by veteran centre-back Thiago Silva, who, at 40, continues to turn back the clock with commanding performances. The Brazilian club caused a stir with their impressive win over Inter Milan in the Round of 16 and built on that momentum with a composed display against Al Hilal in the quarterfinals.

Chelsea has witnessed a mixed run against Brazilian opposition so far. They suffered a 3-1 defeat to Flamengo in the group stage but bounced back in the knockouts, edging past Palmeiras 2-1 in a tightly contested quarterfinal.

Managed by Enzo Maresca, Chelsea's young and energetic squad is steadily finding its rhythm, with the addition of Joao Pedro boosting their attacking depth. While their finishing has not been razor-sharp, their control and structure in the later rounds have been promising.

Fans can expect a high-intensity clash with a spot in the final — and millions in prize money — on the line.