Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Club World Cup Final For Free?
Chelsea beat Fluminense, while Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Real Madrid to reach the FIFA Club World Cup final.
Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to renew their long-standing rivalry in what promises to be a thrilling FIFA Club World Cup final in the US on Sunday.
Both teams faced early setbacks in the FIFA Club World Cup. Chelsea lost to Flamengo and PSG fell to Botafogo. Despite these setbacks, both teams have bounced back in style. The Blues, under Enzo Maresca, booked their place in the final with a 2-0 win over Fluminense. PSG were in devastating form in their semi-final, dismantling Real Madrid 4-0.
Chelsea is expected to strengthen its position with the return of Levi Colwill from suspension, likely partnering Trevoh Chalobah in central defence. Liam Delap is also available again but may have to make do with a place on the bench, given Joao Pedro's standout performances up front. Reece James is pushing for a starting role after featuring off the bench in the semi-final, while Moises Caicedo remains a doubt after picking up an ankle knock in that match.
For PSG, manager Luis Enrique continues to contend with suspensions for defenders Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez, meaning Lucas Beraldo is expected to start once more alongside captain Marquinhos. The midfield trio of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz has been a consistent force throughout the tournament and should retain their spots, as should forwards Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Ousmane Dembele is expected to lead the line in what is a largely settled lineup.
PSG Vs Chelsea: Venue
The match will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Paris Saint-Germain Vs Chelsea Match Time
The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday.
Chelsea Vs Paris Saint-Germain: Possible Lineups
Chelsea: Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro.
Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Key Stats
The two European clubs have faced each other eight times before, with Chelsea winning twice, PSG three times and three matches ending in draws.
Chelsea head to the final in strong form, having won 13 of their past 15 matches across all competitions.
PSG, too, are enjoying a dominant run, with 10 wins in their last 11 matches. The French champions have also been solid defensively, keeping clean sheets in seven of their past eight outings.
PSG vs Chelsea: How To Watch Live Telecast On TV?
The tournament is not being broadcasted by any television channel in India.
PSG vs Chelsea Live Streaming Details
Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the semi-final on the DAZN app and website for free.