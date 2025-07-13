Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Club World Cup Final For Free?

Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to renew their long-standing rivalry in what promises to be a thrilling FIFA Club World Cup final in the US on Sunday.

Both teams faced early setbacks in the FIFA Club World Cup. Chelsea lost to Flamengo and PSG fell to Botafogo. Despite these setbacks, both teams have bounced back in style. The Blues, under Enzo Maresca, booked their place in the final with a 2-0 win over Fluminense. PSG were in devastating form in their semi-final, dismantling Real Madrid 4-0.

Chelsea is expected to strengthen its position with the return of Levi Colwill from suspension, likely partnering Trevoh Chalobah in central defence. Liam Delap is also available again but may have to make do with a place on the bench, given Joao Pedro's standout performances up front. Reece James is pushing for a starting role after featuring off the bench in the semi-final, while Moises Caicedo remains a doubt after picking up an ankle knock in that match.

For PSG, manager Luis Enrique continues to contend with suspensions for defenders Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez, meaning Lucas Beraldo is expected to start once more alongside captain Marquinhos. The midfield trio of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz has been a consistent force throughout the tournament and should retain their spots, as should forwards Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Ousmane Dembele is expected to lead the line in what is a largely settled lineup.