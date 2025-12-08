Ryan Reynolds-Owned Wrexham AFC's Premier League Dream Secures Backing From Apollo

Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, secured a minority investment from alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management.

The deal, announced in a statement Monday, marks another sizable step in the club's bid to reach the Premier League, just a few years after playing in the lower leagues. Wrexham is currently 12th in the second-tier Championship.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Bloomberg previously reported Wrexham was looking to sell a stake at a valuation of up to £350 million ($475 million), a dramatic increase from the £2 million the Hollywood duo paid for it in 2021.

It comes at a crucial moment for Wrexham after three consecutive promotions catapulted them from the fifth-tier National League to the EFL Championship for the first time in over 40 years. To be competitive in the notoriously difficult league, Wrexham needs capital to buy players and improve infrastructure.

A key component of the deal is the provision of financing for the ongoing redevelopment of the club’s historic home, the STōK Cae Ras. A new stand at the stadium, also known as the Racecourse Ground, is due to boost its capacity to just over 18,000 when it opens next season.

The investment is another quick deal for Apollo Sports Capital, the firm’s new dedicated sports fund. Last month, it bought a majority stake in Atlético de Madrid, its first major team deal.

Apollo's investment could make Wrexham one of the most valuable clubs in the Championship. Its revenue rose 155% to £26.7 million for the 2023-24 season, driven by increased broadcasting revenue, sponsorship deals, and publicity from the Welcome to Wrexham documentary series.