The marquee AIFF Super Cup returns for its sixth edition, featuring 16 of the top football teams in the country in an intense qualification tournament.

28 Oct 2025, 03:30 PM IST i
AIFF Super Cup Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Timings, Fixtures And Other Details (File photo. Image: AIFF website)
India's premier domestic knockout football competition, the AIFF Super Cup, has begun from Oct. 25, bringing the country's finest football talent to the field in an action-packed tournament.

The exciting knock-out event holds immense significance for participating teams as winners will directly qualify for the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27.

However, to earn a spot in the preliminary stage of the AFC Champions League Two next year, teams must keep Mohun Bagan Super Giants at bay. Currently banned from AFC competitions, if Mohun Bagan wins the AIFF Super Cup, the runners-up of the forthcoming edition of the Indian Super League will instead qualify for the 2026-27 qualification tournament.

Organised by the All India Football Federation, the AIFF Super Cup replaced the Federation Cup in 2018 and has since evolved into a key competition in the Indian football calendar. FC Goa are the defending champions of the 16-team tournament, having lifted only their second title last season. 

All participants for the intense competition are drawn from the Indian Super League and the I-League. Initially scheduled to participate, Real Kashmir withdrew from the tournament due to logistical challenges and were replaced by Dempo.

Super Cup 2025–26: Venues

The matches for the 2025-26 edition will be held at Fatorda Stadium in Goa and GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Super Cup 2025–26: Groups 

  • Group A: Mohun Bagan, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal and Dempo

  • Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United, and Inter Kashi

  • Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting, Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala

  • Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters, SC Delhi and Rajasthan United

Super Cup 2025–26: Fixtures, Venues And IST Timings 

Super Cup 2025–26: How To Watch Live Telecast? 

The live broadcast of the matches can be watched on the Star Sports Khel TV channel.

Super Cup 2025–26: How To Watch Live Streaming? 

The matches held during the Fatorda leg of the competition will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website, while the games in Bambolim will be available for live streaming on the AIFF's official YouTube channel.

