AIFF Super Cup Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Timings, Fixtures And Other Details

India's premier domestic knockout football competition, the AIFF Super Cup, has begun from Oct. 25, bringing the country's finest football talent to the field in an action-packed tournament.

The exciting knock-out event holds immense significance for participating teams as winners will directly qualify for the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27.

However, to earn a spot in the preliminary stage of the AFC Champions League Two next year, teams must keep Mohun Bagan Super Giants at bay. Currently banned from AFC competitions, if Mohun Bagan wins the AIFF Super Cup, the runners-up of the forthcoming edition of the Indian Super League will instead qualify for the 2026-27 qualification tournament.

Organised by the All India Football Federation, the AIFF Super Cup replaced the Federation Cup in 2018 and has since evolved into a key competition in the Indian football calendar. FC Goa are the defending champions of the 16-team tournament, having lifted only their second title last season.

All participants for the intense competition are drawn from the Indian Super League and the I-League. Initially scheduled to participate, Real Kashmir withdrew from the tournament due to logistical challenges and were replaced by Dempo.