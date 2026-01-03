Following BCCI Diktat, KKR Releases Mustafizur Rahman Amid Indo-Bangla Tensions

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been released by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders after being instructed to do so by the Indian Cricket Board amid heightening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

KKR had acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players' auction last month.