FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025: Schedule, Dates, Venues, Teams, India Squad And Live Streaming

The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting sporting events of the year. Tamil Nadu is gearing up to welcome the world’s brightest young hockey talent, with preparations in full swing and the atmosphere turning electric as the tournament draws closer.

From upgraded stadiums and world-class facilities to a cultural showcase planned for visiting teams and fans, the state is leaving no stone unturned. The event is expected to offer an opportunity to the rising hockey stars to exhibit their skills, while also putting Tamil Nadu on the global sports map.