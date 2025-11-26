FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025: Schedule, Dates, Venues, Teams, India Squad And Live Streaming
The FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 will be held in Tamil Nadu from Nov. 28 to Dec. 10.
The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting sporting events of the year. Tamil Nadu is gearing up to welcome the world’s brightest young hockey talent, with preparations in full swing and the atmosphere turning electric as the tournament draws closer.
From upgraded stadiums and world-class facilities to a cultural showcase planned for visiting teams and fans, the state is leaving no stone unturned. The event is expected to offer an opportunity to the rising hockey stars to exhibit their skills, while also putting Tamil Nadu on the global sports map.
FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025: Dates
The tournament will be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 10. The pool stages will take place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, followed by the knockout rounds from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10.
FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025: Venues
This edition will be staged across two Tamil Nadu cities, Chennai and Madurai, with both venues set to host matches throughout the tournament.
FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025: Teams
A total of 24 teams will compete in this year’s tournament. They are:
India
Chile
Oman
Switzerland
Canada
Germany
Ireland
South Africa
Argentina
China
Japan
New Zealand
Austria
England
Malaysia
Netherlands
Australia
Bangladesh
France
Korea
Belgium
Egypt
Spain
Namibia
Germany enter as the defending champions, having claimed the title at the 2023 edition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025: Groups
Pool A: Canada, Germany, Ireland, South Africa
Pool B: Chile, India, Oman, Switzerland
Pool C: Argentina, China, Japan, New Zealand
Pool D: Belgium, Egypt, Spain, Namibia
Pool E: Austria, England, Malaysia, Netherlands
Pool F: Australia, Bangladesh, France, Korea
FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025: Schedule
FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025: India Squad
The India squad for the tournament includes goalkeepers Bikramjit Singh and Princedeep Singh.
The defenders are Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur and Shardanand Tiwari. Midfielders include Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, and Gurjot Singh.
The forwards are Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, and Dilraj Singh. The reserve players are Ravneet Singh and Rohit Kullu.
FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025: Live Telecast
The FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025 will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1.
FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025: Live Streaming
The live streaming of all matches of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 will be available on JioHotstar.
The tournament also marks a significant step in FIH’s digital and broadcast evolution, offering fans worldwide closer access to the action through the revamped Watch.hockey platform.
FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025: Hockey India Announces Free Tickets
In a bid to boost fan participation, Hockey India has said that entry to all matches of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 will be entirely free.
Supporters can book their complimentary digital tickets through www.ticketgenie.in or the Hockey India mobile app, with registered spectators receiving an e-ticket that enables a fully paperless and hassle-free entry.