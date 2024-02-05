FIFA World Cup 2026: Here Are The Venues That Will Host Football's Biggest Tournament

Here is a list of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup and the number of games scheduled for each location.

Atlanta - 8 Games

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will serve as the venue for five group stage matches, one round of 32 game, one round of 16 game, and a semifinal.

Boston - 7 Games

Beantown, hosted at Gillette Stadium, will feature five group stage games, one round of 32 game, and one quarterfinal match.

Dallas - 9 Games

AT&T Stadium, known as Jerry World, will host the highest number of matches, including five group stage games, two round of 32 matches, one round of 16 game, and a semifinal.

Guadalajara - 4 games

Estadio Akron in Guadalajara will host four group stage matches, including the second game on Opening Day.

Houston - 7 Games

NRG Stadium, the Texans' home, will accommodate five group stage games, one round of 32 matche, and one round of 16 matche.

Kansas City - 6 Games

Arrowhead Stadium will have four group stage games, one round of 32 matche, and one quarterfinal match.

Los Angeles - 8 Games

In addition to hosting the United States’ group stage opener, Los Angeles will host four more group stage games, two round of 32 matches, and a quarterfinal game.

Mexico City - 5 Games

Estadio Azteca in Mexico City will host three group stage matches, one round of 32 match, and one round of 16 match.

Miami - 7 Games

Miami will stage four group stage games, one round of 32 game, one quarterfinal game, and the third-place game.

Monterrey - 4 Games

The third Mexican host city, Monterrey, will have three group stage matches and one round of 32 match.

New York/ New Jersey - 8 Games

MetLife Stadium in New York/ New Jersey will host the final, along with five group stage games, one round of 32 match, and one round of 16 match.

Philadelphia - 6 Games

Philadelphia will host five group stage games and one round of 16 match.

San Francisco/ Bay Area - 6 Games

Lumen Field in SoCal will host the US opener, while NorCal, in the Bay Area, will have five group stage games and one round of 32 match.

Seattle - 6 Games

Lumen Field, the home of the 2019 MLS Cup Champion Sounders, will host four group stage games, including one Team USA game, along with a round of 32 game and a round of 16 game.

Toronto - 6 Games

In addition to hosting the Canadian opener, Toronto will feature four more group stage games and one round of 32 match.

Vancouver - 7 Games

British Columbia will have one more game than their counterparts in Ontario, with five group stage games, one round of 32 game, and one round of 16 match.