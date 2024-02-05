FIFA World Cup 2026: Here Are The Venues That Will Host Football's Biggest Tournament
The fixture list for FIFA World Cup 2026 has been unveiled. FIFA World Cup 26 will showcase 104 matches, involving 48 teams and will take place in 16 host cities spread across three nations: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
The New York area will host the FIFA World Cup final in 2026 after beating out contenders in Dallas and Los Angeles for the honour of holding the world’s most-viewed sporting event.
FIFA World Cup 26: Opening Matches
FIFA World Cup 26 will kick off at the iconic Estadio Azteca stadium in Mexico City on Thursday, June 11, 2026.
Toronto, Mexico City, and Los Angeles will host the opening matches of their respective national teams.
Canada, Mexico, and the United States are guaranteed to play their three group-stage matches on home soil, with Guadalajara, Vancouver, and Seattle also selected to stage host countries’ group-stage matches.
Mexico: June 11, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
United States: June 12, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
Canada: June 12, BMO Field, Toronto
FIFA World Cup 2026: Stadiums
Here is a list of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup and the number of games scheduled for each location.
Atlanta - 8 Games
Mercedes-Benz Stadium will serve as the venue for five group stage matches, one round of 32 game, one round of 16 game, and a semifinal.
Boston - 7 Games
Beantown, hosted at Gillette Stadium, will feature five group stage games, one round of 32 game, and one quarterfinal match.
Dallas - 9 Games
AT&T Stadium, known as Jerry World, will host the highest number of matches, including five group stage games, two round of 32 matches, one round of 16 game, and a semifinal.
Guadalajara - 4 games
Estadio Akron in Guadalajara will host four group stage matches, including the second game on Opening Day.
Houston - 7 Games
NRG Stadium, the Texans' home, will accommodate five group stage games, one round of 32 matche, and one round of 16 matche.
Kansas City - 6 Games
Arrowhead Stadium will have four group stage games, one round of 32 matche, and one quarterfinal match.
Los Angeles - 8 Games
In addition to hosting the United States’ group stage opener, Los Angeles will host four more group stage games, two round of 32 matches, and a quarterfinal game.
Mexico City - 5 Games
Estadio Azteca in Mexico City will host three group stage matches, one round of 32 match, and one round of 16 match.
Miami - 7 Games
Miami will stage four group stage games, one round of 32 game, one quarterfinal game, and the third-place game.
Monterrey - 4 Games
The third Mexican host city, Monterrey, will have three group stage matches and one round of 32 match.
New York/ New Jersey - 8 Games
MetLife Stadium in New York/ New Jersey will host the final, along with five group stage games, one round of 32 match, and one round of 16 match.
Philadelphia - 6 Games
Philadelphia will host five group stage games and one round of 16 match.
San Francisco/ Bay Area - 6 Games
Lumen Field in SoCal will host the US opener, while NorCal, in the Bay Area, will have five group stage games and one round of 32 match.
Seattle - 6 Games
Lumen Field, the home of the 2019 MLS Cup Champion Sounders, will host four group stage games, including one Team USA game, along with a round of 32 game and a round of 16 game.
Toronto - 6 Games
In addition to hosting the Canadian opener, Toronto will feature four more group stage games and one round of 32 match.
Vancouver - 7 Games
British Columbia will have one more game than their counterparts in Ontario, with five group stage games, one round of 32 game, and one round of 16 match.
FIFA World Cup 26: Final
The FIFA World Cup 26 final is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 19, 2026 in New York New Jersey. Miami will host the bronze final, and Dallas and Atlanta will stage the semi-finals.