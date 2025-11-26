FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw On Dec. 5: Placement Rules To Expected Pots, Everything You Need To Know

With less than 200 days before the opening of the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup, preparations are entering a decisive phase. One of the milestone events will take place on Friday, December 5, when the final draw will reveal the full group-stage line-up for the 2026 tournament.

The event will take place at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, bringing together coaches, representatives and officials from qualified teams, along with those still fighting for their place.

The final draw will decide how the 42 qualified teams, along with the two FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament placeholders and four European Play-Off placeholders, are arranged into 12 groups of four.