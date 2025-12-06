Business NewsSportsFIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina, Brazil To Portugal, Spain — Check All Groups
ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina, Brazil To Portugal, Spain — Check All Groups

The final draw on Friday for the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 put 42 teams, including three hosts and 39 qualified nations, in 12 groups of four teams each for the competition.

06 Dec 2025, 01:48 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Brazil, Argentina To Portugal, Spain — Check All Groups&nbsp; (Image: FIFA World Cup/X)</p></div>
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Brazil, Argentina To Portugal, Spain — Check All Groups  (Image: FIFA World Cup/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Brazil were placed in a so-called "group of death" with Morocco and Scotland, while Spain vs Uruguay and England vs Croatia will be some of the big matches to look forward to in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The final draw on Friday for the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 put 42 teams, including three hosts and 39 qualified nations, in 12 groups of four teams each for the competition. Six of the 48 teams at FIFA World Cup 2026 are yet to be determined and will only be known in March 2026.

Here are how all the groups look for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Group A

  • Mexico

  • South Africa

  • Korea Republic

  • Winner of UEFA Play-Off D — Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia or Republic of Ireland 

Group B

  • Canada

  • Winner of UEFA Play-Off A — Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • Qatar

  • Switzerland

Group C

  • Brazil

  • Morocco

  • Haiti

  • Scotland 

Group D

  • United States

  • Paraguay

  • Australia

  • Winner of UEFA Play-Off C — Turkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo

Group E

  • Germany

  • Curacao

  • Ivory Coast

  • Ecuador  

Group F

  • Netherlands

  • Japan

  • Winner of UEFA Play-Off B — Ukraine, Sweden, Poland or Albania

  • Tunisia

Group G

  • Belgium

  • Egypt

  • Iran

  • New Zealand

Group H

  • Spain

  • Cabo Verde

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Uruguay 

Group I

  • France

  • Senegal

  • Winner of FIFA Playoff 2 — Iraq vs Bolivia/Suriname

  • Norway

Group J

  • Argentina

  • Algeria

  • Austria

  • Jordan

Group K

  • Portugal

  • Winner of FIFA Playoff 1 — Congo DR vs Jamaica/New Caledonia

  • Uzbekistan

  • Colombia

Group L

  • England

  • Croatia

  • Ghana

  • Panama

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin on June 12 at Los Angeles Stadium, with the Final on July 19 in New York New Jersey, making it the largest edition in history.

US President Donald Trump, Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum attended the ceremony. During the event, Trump received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize 2025.

With more than six million tickets available for the tournament, and nearly two million already sold, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will bring together supporters from every corner of the globe. The third phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins on December 11.

A total of 104 matches will be held at FIFA World Cup 2026, including 78 in the US, and 13 each in Mexico and Canada. The FIFA World Cup will have its first-ever half-time show in the 2026 tournament.

ALSO READ

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: Brazil In 'Group Of Death'; Argentina, Portugal, Germany In Easier Groups
Opinion
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: Brazil In 'Group Of Death'; Argentina, Portugal, Germany In Easier Groups
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT