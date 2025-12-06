FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina, Brazil To Portugal, Spain — Check All Groups
The final draw on Friday for the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 put 42 teams, including three hosts and 39 qualified nations, in 12 groups of four teams each for the competition.
Brazil were placed in a so-called "group of death" with Morocco and Scotland, while Spain vs Uruguay and England vs Croatia will be some of the big matches to look forward to in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Here are how all the groups look for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Group A
Mexico
South Africa
Korea Republic
Winner of UEFA Play-Off D — Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia or Republic of Ireland
Group B
Canada
Winner of UEFA Play-Off A — Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina
Qatar
Switzerland
Group C
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Group D
United States
Paraguay
Australia
Winner of UEFA Play-Off C — Turkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo
Group E
Germany
Curacao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
Group F
Netherlands
Japan
Winner of UEFA Play-Off B — Ukraine, Sweden, Poland or Albania
Tunisia
Group G
Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand
Group H
Spain
Cabo Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
Group I
France
Senegal
Winner of FIFA Playoff 2 — Iraq vs Bolivia/Suriname
Norway
Group J
Argentina
Algeria
Austria
Jordan
Group K
Portugal
Winner of FIFA Playoff 1 — Congo DR vs Jamaica/New Caledonia
Uzbekistan
Colombia
Group L
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin on June 12 at Los Angeles Stadium, with the Final on July 19 in New York New Jersey, making it the largest edition in history.
US President Donald Trump, Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum attended the ceremony. During the event, Trump received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize 2025.
With more than six million tickets available for the tournament, and nearly two million already sold, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will bring together supporters from every corner of the globe. The third phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins on December 11.
A total of 104 matches will be held at FIFA World Cup 2026, including 78 in the US, and 13 each in Mexico and Canada. The FIFA World Cup will have its first-ever half-time show in the 2026 tournament.