FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina, Brazil To Portugal, Spain — Check All Groups

Brazil were placed in a so-called "group of death" with Morocco and Scotland, while Spain vs Uruguay and England vs Croatia will be some of the big matches to look forward to in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The final draw on Friday for the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 put 42 teams, including three hosts and 39 qualified nations, in 12 groups of four teams each for the competition. Six of the 48 teams at FIFA World Cup 2026 are yet to be determined and will only be known in March 2026.

Here are how all the groups look for the FIFA World Cup 2026.