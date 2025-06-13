FIFA World Cup 2026: 13 Slots Taken, 35 Remain — List Of Teams Qualified So Far
With just a year to go for the FIFA World Cup 2026, a number of teams have secured qualification for the expanded 48-team tournament.
The countdown is on for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which kicks off on June 11 next year in Mexico, with the United States and Canada co-hosting the tournament. In a historic first, the tournament will feature 48 teams — up from the traditional 32 — competing in 104 matches across 16 cities.
The final will be played on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Brazil Secure World Cup Berth
Five-time champions Brazil have officially sealed their place at the 2026 World Cup following a 1-0 win over Paraguay. The victory, delivered in front of an ecstatic home crowd in Sao Paulo, came courtesy of a first-half goal by Vinicius Jr, who netted at the stroke of half-time. Under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil displayed a promising performance that thrilled over 46,000 spectators at the Corinthians Arena.
Palestinian Hopes Dashed After Late Oman Equaliser
Elsewhere in qualifying action, Palestine suffered heartbreak in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) encounter with Oman in Amman, Jordan. In a dramatic finish, Oman were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time, which Essam al-Subhi converted in the 97th minute, resulting in a 1-1 draw.
Palestine, who have been forced to play their international fixtures at neutral venues due to the ongoing conflict and destruction of sports infrastructure in Gaza and the West Bank, had taken the lead through Oday Kharoub just before half-time.
The draw meant Palestine missed the chance to progress to the fourth round of AFC qualifiers, a result that saw Oman advance instead and put an end to Palestine’s campaign.
Teams Qualified For FIFA World Cup 2026
Asia (AFC)
Iran
Uzbekistan
South Korea
Jordan
Australia
Japan
South America (CONMEBOL)
Argentina
Brazil
Ecuador
North, Central America & the Caribbean (CONCACAF)
Canada
Mexico
USA
(As host nations, these three teams have automatically qualified. The remaining three regional spots will be decided by Nov. 18, 2025.)
Oceania (OFC)
New Zealand
(They claimed the single available spot by defeating New Caledonia in the third-round playoff final on March 24, 2025.)
Africa (CAF)
No teams have qualified yet. The first round of qualifiers will conclude on Oct. 16, 2025, after which teams will begin to secure spots.
Europe (UEFA)
No teams have qualified so far. The qualification process, involving 54 nations competing for 16 spots, runs until Nov. 18, 2025.
Who Has Been Knocked Out
Among the more notable absentees from the upcoming tournament is Chile, who finished third in the 1962 edition. Their exit marks a significant setback for South American football. Meanwhile, in Asia, China failed to qualify, extinguishing hopes of a return to the World Cup for the first time since 2002.
When Will The Final List Of 48 Teams Be Confirmed?
The full lineup for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will not be finalised until March 31, 2026. With European qualifiers continuing into March and the intercontinental playoff also scheduled for the same month, the complete list of participants will only be revealed less than three months before the tournament kicks off.
UEFA will have 16 guaranteed spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while CAF has been allocated nine and the AFC eight. CONMEBOL and CONCACAF will each receive a minimum of six slots. For the first time, OFC is assured of one automatic place. The final two berths will be determined through intercontinental play-offs.