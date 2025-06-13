FIFA World Cup 2026: 13 Slots Taken, 35 Remain — List Of Teams Qualified So Far

Elsewhere in qualifying action, Palestine suffered heartbreak in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) encounter with Oman in Amman, Jordan. In a dramatic finish, Oman were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time, which Essam al-Subhi converted in the 97th minute, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Palestine, who have been forced to play their international fixtures at neutral venues due to the ongoing conflict and destruction of sports infrastructure in Gaza and the West Bank, had taken the lead through Oday Kharoub just before half-time.

The draw meant Palestine missed the chance to progress to the fourth round of AFC qualifiers, a result that saw Oman advance instead and put an end to Palestine’s campaign.