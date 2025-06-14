FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Groups, Live Streaming And More
Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami will play the tournament opener against Al Ahly at Florida's Hard Rock Stadium on June 14.
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is all set to kick off this month at various venues across the United States. In the highly anticipated World Cup-style expanded format, a total of 32 teams are taking part, with 63 matches set to be played in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami will play the tournament opener against Egyptian club Al Ahly at Florida's Hard Rock Stadium on June 15. The final will take place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 14.
The games will be played across multiple venues in 11 US cities, such as Atlanta, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C.
2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Full Schedule
Here's the entire schedule for each stage of the tournament:
Group Stage: June 14 to 26
Round of 16: June 28 to July 1
Quarterfinals: July 4 and 5
Semifinals: July 8 and 9
Final: July 13
2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Format And Groups
The 32 participating teams have been divided into eight groups, with each of them consisting of four teams. They will be playing a round-robin group stage and later on top two sides from each of these eight groups will move on to the knockout stages, beginning with the round of 16. This will be followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final game.
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: List Of All Eight Groups
Group A: Palmeiras (Brazil), FC Porto (Portugal), Al Ahly (Egypt) and Inter Miami (US).
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (France), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Botafogo (Brazil) and Seattle Sounders (US).
Group C: Bayern Munich (Germany), Auckland City (New Zealand), Boca Juniors (Argentina) and Benfica (Portugal).
Group D: Flamengo (Brazil), ES Tunis (Tunisia), Chelsea (UK) and Los Angeles FC (US).
Group E: River Plate (Argentina), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Monterrey (Mexico) and Inter Milan (Italy).
Group F: Fluminense (Brazil), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ulsan HD FC (South Korea), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa).
Group G: Manchester City (UK), Wydad (Morocco), Al Ain (UAE) and Juventus (Italy).
Group H: Real Madrid (Spain), Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Pachuca (Mexico) and FC Salzburg (Australia).
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Live Streaming: How To Watch In India?
All 63 matches of the tournament will be streamed live for free on DAZN.com, which is the official broadcasting partner of the tournament.
Meanwhile, as per reports football fans in India will be able to watch select games on Eurosport India. Media reports also stated that Fancode will livestream the tournament in India.