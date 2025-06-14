FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Groups, Live Streaming And More

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is all set to kick off this month at various venues across the United States. In the highly anticipated World Cup-style expanded format, a total of 32 teams are taking part, with 63 matches set to be played in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami will play the tournament opener against Egyptian club Al Ahly at Florida's Hard Rock Stadium on June 15. The final will take place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 14.

The games will be played across multiple venues in 11 US cities, such as Atlanta, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C.