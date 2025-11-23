F1 Standings: Verstappen Gets A Boost After Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri Disqualification
The Mercedes' double podium shakes up both the drivers' and constructors' races as the F1 season heads to its final two rounds.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, marking a dramatic twist in the 2025 Formula 1 title race.
Norris had finished second behind Max Verstappen, with Piastri crossing the line in fourth. The result had temporarily widened Norris' championship lead to 30 points.
However, a major post-race development saw both McLaren cars placed under FIA investigation for plank wear. After failing to meet the required 9 mm thickness, the matter was referred to the stewards with both getting disqualified.
The McLaren F1 drivers were penalised because the thickness of their rearmost skid of both cars was less than the required parameter. As a result, both cars were found to be breaching Article 3.5.9 of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations, the association has confirmed.
Here's how the drivers' championship standings look now that both McLaren drivers have been disqualified from tonight's race:
Lando Norris - 390 points
Oscar Piastri - 366 points
Max Verstappen - 366 points
The updated top ten finishers in Las Vegas, following the disqualification of Norris and Piastri
Piastri holds the tiebreaker over Verstappen by virtue of having won seven races this season compared to six for the Red Bull driver.
If not for disqualification, this is how the drivers' standings were set to look based on tonight's original results:
Lando Norris - 408 points
Oscar Piastri - 378 points
Max Verstappen - 366 pts
Norris' lead over second place only falls from 30 points to 24. Meanwhile, Piastri's lead over Verstappen drops from 12 to zero. Verstappen is obviously the big winner here, now that his deficit to Norris decrease from 42 to 24.
F1 Driver Standings After Las Vegas GP
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 390 points
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 366 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 366 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 294 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 226 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 152 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 137 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 51 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 49 points
11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 48 points
12. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 41 points
13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points
14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 36 points
15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 31 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
How the Drivers' Championship looks as we depart Las Vegas...
It's got a lot closer at the top, with Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen now LEVEL on points!