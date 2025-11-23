Business NewsSportsF1 Standings: Verstappen Gets A Boost After Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri Disqualification
ADVERTISEMENT

F1 Standings: Verstappen Gets A Boost After Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri Disqualification

The Mercedes' double podium shakes up both the drivers' and constructors' races as the F1 season heads to its final two rounds.

23 Nov 2025, 04:36 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Norris had finished second behind Max Verstappen, with Piastri crossing the line in fourth. (Photo: F1 website)</p></div>
Norris had finished second behind Max Verstappen, with Piastri crossing the line in fourth. (Photo: F1 website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, marking a dramatic twist in the 2025 Formula 1 title race.

Norris had finished second behind Max Verstappen, with Piastri crossing the line in fourth. The result had temporarily widened Norris' championship lead to 30 points.

However, a major post-race development saw both McLaren cars placed under FIA investigation for plank wear. After failing to meet the required 9 mm thickness, the matter was referred to the stewards with both getting disqualified.

The McLaren F1 drivers were penalised because the thickness of their rearmost skid of both cars was less than the required parameter. As a result, both cars were found to be breaching Article 3.5.9 of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations, the association has confirmed.

Here's how the drivers' championship standings look now that both McLaren drivers have been disqualified from tonight's race:

  • Lando Norris - 390 points

  • Oscar Piastri - 366 points

  • Max Verstappen - 366 points

Piastri holds the tiebreaker over Verstappen by virtue of having won seven races this season compared to six for the Red Bull driver.

If not for disqualification, this is how the drivers' standings were set to look based on tonight's original results:

  • Lando Norris - 408 points

  • Oscar Piastri - 378 points

  • Max Verstappen - 366 pts

Norris' lead over second place only falls from 30 points to 24. Meanwhile, Piastri's lead over Verstappen drops from 12 to zero. Verstappen is obviously the big winner here, now that his deficit to Norris decrease from 42 to 24.

The Mercedes double podium shakes up both the drivers’ and constructors' races as the F1 season heads to its final two rounds.

F1 Driver Standings After Las Vegas GP

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 390 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 366 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 366 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 294 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 226 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 152 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 137 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 51 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 49 points

11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 48 points

12. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 41 points

13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points

14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 36 points

15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 31 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

ALSO READ

Advantage Max Verstappen: Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri Disqualified From Las Vegas GP — Here's Why
Opinion
Advantage Max Verstappen: Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri Disqualified From Las Vegas GP — Here's Why
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT