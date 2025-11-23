F1 Standings: Verstappen Gets A Boost After Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri Disqualification

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, marking a dramatic twist in the 2025 Formula 1 title race.

Norris had finished second behind Max Verstappen, with Piastri crossing the line in fourth. The result had temporarily widened Norris' championship lead to 30 points.

However, a major post-race development saw both McLaren cars placed under FIA investigation for plank wear. After failing to meet the required 9 mm thickness, the matter was referred to the stewards with both getting disqualified.

The McLaren F1 drivers were penalised because the thickness of their rearmost skid of both cars was less than the required parameter. As a result, both cars were found to be breaching Article 3.5.9 of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations, the association has confirmed.

Here's how the drivers' championship standings look now that both McLaren drivers have been disqualified from tonight's race: