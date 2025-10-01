FC Barcelona Finances Coming Back On Track? LaLiga Giants Register Profit For 2024/25 Season

Although Barcelona did register an operating profit of the season, the net result after taxes stood at 17 million euros, taking into account exceptional items.

Barcelona highlighted the operating profit as a major positive for the club reeling with economic turmoil, which has been coupled with a delayed return to the Spotify Camp Nou.

For the ongoing season, Barcelona has given guidance of four million euro operating profit, as the club looks to maintain fiscal prudence under the leadership of president Joan Laporta.

Barcelona will hope that the club's imminent return to Spotify Camp Nou can give them the financial impetus, having otherwise played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, which has a much smaller capacity.

Barcelona were hoping to return to Camp Nou at the start of the season. But after several delays and constant struggle to receive any permit, the club had to play their first few home games in their training ground, Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Other than the Camp Nou revenue, Barcelona is confident of reaching this figure through sponsorship and marketing deals.

For Barcelona, the goal is to attain operating profit for the third consecutive season and continue the road to fiscal prudence.