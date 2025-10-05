F1 Singapore GP — Qualifying Result, Standings, Time And Where To Watch
Verstappen, though, won't be starting from pole position on Sunday, having finished behind George Russell in qualifying.
Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen will be looking to keep his championship hopes alive as he eyes the elusive Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday.
The Singapore GP remains the only race in the 2025 F1 calendar where Verstappen is yet to assert his dominance during the course of his splendid career that includes four back-to-back Championships.
F1 Singapore GP: Qualifying Result
The Mercedes driver delivered a commanding performance in qualifying to edge out the defending champion, who will start the race in P2.
Verstappen, though, blamed Lando Norris for impeding his final lap, even issuing a warning to his McLaren rival, "It will be remembered".
Championship leader Oscar Piastri delivered yet another strong performance and will start in P3.
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will start in P6 and P7 respectively, while Williams' Carlos Sainz, along with his teammate, Alexander Albon were shockingly disqualified due to rear wing technical infringements. Not a very smooth operation for the former Ferrari driver.
Russell's strong show in qualifying sets the stage perfectly for the Singapore GP's Marina Bay Street Circuit, where overtaking becomes notoriously difficult.
Singapore GP Qualifying: Top 10
1) George Russell, Mercedes
2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3) Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4) Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
5) Lando Norris, McLaren
6) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
7) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8) Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
9) Oliver Bearman, Haas
10) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Singapore GP: Race Time & Where To Watch
The Singapore GP race will start at 5:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be telecast live on the Fancode app as well as the F1 TV apps.