Lando Norris Already 2025 Drivers' Champion? F1 Official App Says So

The F1 Drivers Championship is headed for a grand finale in Abu Dhabi next weekend with three drivers still in the title fight. However, the official Formula 1 app doesn't think so, having erred in declaring McLaren's Lando Norris as the 2025 champion already!

Confused? Well, Lando Norris holds a healthy 12 point lead heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but his title is not sealed thanks to Max Verstappen's victory at the Qatar Grand Prix this Sunday. This means that the F1 finale on December 7 will witness its first three-way battle for the WDC title for the first time in 15 years.

So, what is that is the hullabaloo about? The F1 website customarily updates the statistics of all drivers on the grid after any race. After yesterday's race, Lando Norris' landing page shows that the McLaren driver already has one title championship to his name.