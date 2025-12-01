Lando Norris Already 2025 Drivers' Champion? F1 Official App Says So
Lando Norris holds a healthy 12 point lead heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but his title is not sealed thanks to Max Verstappen's victory at the Qatar Grand Prix this Sunday.
The F1 Drivers Championship is headed for a grand finale in Abu Dhabi next weekend with three drivers still in the title fight. However, the official Formula 1 app doesn't think so, having erred in declaring McLaren's Lando Norris as the 2025 champion already!
The F1 Drivers Championship is headed for a grand finale in Abu Dhabi next weekend with three drivers still in the title fight. However, the official Formula 1 app doesn't think so, having erred in declaring McLaren's Lando Norris as the 2025 champion already!

Confused? This means that the F1 finale on December 7 will witness its first three-way battle for the WDC title for the first time in 15 years.
So, what is that is the hullabaloo about? The F1 website customarily updates the statistics of all drivers on the grid after any race. After yesterday's race, Lando Norris' landing page shows that the McLaren driver already has one title championship to his name.
Screenshot of Lando Norris' F1 official page. (Photo: Formula 1 app)
This is an error considering the fact that Lando's title is not guaranteed yet and the British driver could lose out if he finishes P4 or below and Verstappen wins the final grand prix.
Despite that, the website continues to show that Lando has already bagged one Driver's title to his name, when in reality, he is still yet to win his first.
It must be noted that the F1 website is notoriously fast when it comes to updating websites. During the aftermath of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the website updated the rankings and scoring tally of both Norris and Oscar Piastri, even before the news of their suspension was out in the public.
Norris' WDC title on the website, therefore, is certainly curious, although it could simply be an entry error rather than any foreshadowing of what's to come in the upcoming Abu Dhabi grand prix.