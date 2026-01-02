F1 2026 Car Launch Dates: All About This Year's Car Livery And Team Reveals

The world of Formula 1 is all set for a new era in 2026. Multiple teams have announced their full car reveals much before the usual timeline amid an overhaul of technical regulations. The aim is to fasten their preparations for what will be a 24-race campaign beginning in March.



The 2026 season will usher in a complete overhaul of regulations for F1 cars. Major changes will be introduced to the power unit, chassis and aerodynamics. These tweaks will lead to an unforeseen transformation in the cars and the sport as a whole. One of the reasons the pre-season plans have been accelerated is the uncertainty surrounding the new regulations.



The changes come into force at the beginning of the 2026 season for the next five years. Among the regulations tweaked will be a shift from DRS to the 'Overtake Mode'. Drivers will be allowed to use more power on designated straights if they find themselves within one second of another car. F1 followers will also see 'Active Aero', allowing for the before and after corner movement for the front and rear wings.



Here are the latest dates for the 2026 F1 livery and full-car reveals as confirmed by teams: