F1 2026 Car Launch Dates: All About This Year's Car Livery And Team Reveals
Check here the list of the officially confirmed livery schedule and full car reveals by different F1 teams ahead of the next season.
The world of Formula 1 is all set for a new era in 2026. Multiple teams have announced their full car reveals much before the usual timeline amid an overhaul of technical regulations. The aim is to fasten their preparations for what will be a 24-race campaign beginning in March.
The 2026 season will usher in a complete overhaul of regulations for F1 cars. Major changes will be introduced to the power unit, chassis and aerodynamics. These tweaks will lead to an unforeseen transformation in the cars and the sport as a whole. One of the reasons the pre-season plans have been accelerated is the uncertainty surrounding the new regulations.
The changes come into force at the beginning of the 2026 season for the next five years. Among the regulations tweaked will be a shift from DRS to the 'Overtake Mode'. Drivers will be allowed to use more power on designated straights if they find themselves within one second of another car. F1 followers will also see 'Active Aero', allowing for the before and after corner movement for the front and rear wings.
Here are the latest dates for the 2026 F1 livery and full-car reveals as confirmed by teams:
Jan. 15: Red Bull And Racing Bulls
Red Bull's two teams will embrace the new engine era and announce their respective 2026 car liveries at Detroit headquarters on Jan. 15. These cars and new colours will be revealed as part of Ford's season launch event at the repurposed Michigan Central Station.
Jan. 20: Audi Livery Reveal
Audi will be revealing their livery at an event in Berlin, confirming Sauber's transition to the German brand. The event will stretch over two days to allow the F1 fans to have a look at the designs and themes introduced.
Jan. 20: Honda Engine Reveal
Honda will mark their official return to the F1 scene with an event in Tokyo, coming back to the track with multiple unique designs and colour themes. As F1's power units undergo an overhaul to allow for an equal split between the electrical and the internal combustion engines, the Japanese manufacturer's return should excite the spectators.
SAVE THE DATE ð The 2026 Honda power unit will be unveiled in Tokyo on the 20th of January.#F1 #POWEREDByHonda #Honda pic.twitter.com/eluQKmPlec— Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) December 16, 2025
Jan. 23: Ferrari Launch
Ferrari, the most successful team on track, will make its official launch three days before the behind-closed-doors testing in Barcelona. The team is eyeing a strong comeback after a winless 2025.
Tifosi, mark your calendars. pic.twitter.com/ENMraWmkHX— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 18, 2025
Jan. 23: Alpine Launch
We've got something to show you...— BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) December 2, 2025
23.01.26@MSCCruisesUSA pic.twitter.com/EsLSlTQ0C9
After finishing last in the 2025 constructors' standings, Alpine also aims for a grand comeback in F1's new engine era. The team is set to replace its Renault engines with the strong Mercedes power unit.
Jan. 23: Haas Livery
Haas, with Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon at the wheel, will reveal the livery for their much-anticipated VF-26 on January 26.
Feb. 8: Cadillac Livery
It will be the team's maiden car livery in F1 history. The event will be aired on television during the Super Bowl.
The livery is set. See you Super Bowl Sunday ð— Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@Cadillac_F1) December 3, 2025
Mark your calendars ð https://t.co/8AvMbPRebR pic.twitter.com/v4OhtpzG5k
Feb. 9: Aston Martin Car Reveal
Designed by the legendary Adrian Newey, Aston Martin's first car will be revealed at this event before the season. Powered by Honda engines, this AMR26 will be presented two days before the first public testing of it in Bahrain.
AMR26 arrives.— Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 1, 2025
09.02.26 pic.twitter.com/du9lqgXIuR
No date has been confirmed for the livery or new car reveals by McLaren, Mercedes and Williams.