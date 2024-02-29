F1 2024: Full Race Schedule, Teams, Drivers, How To Watch Formula One In India
For the opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Grand Prix will take place on a Saturday instead of Sunday because of Ramadan.
Formula 1 2024: World Champion Max Verstappen will begin the defence of his title when the first race of the F1 2024 calendar starts in the Middle East with back-to-back races in Bahrain (March 2) and Saudi Arabia (March 9). The 2024 F1 calendar will consist of 24 races, a record number of races for the first time in the history of Formula 1.
As in 2023, there will be six Sprint weekends, at the Chinese, Miami, Austrian, United States, Sao Paulo and Qatar Grand Prix.
In the 2024 Season, Sprint Qualifying has been moved from Saturday to Friday, following the initial free practice session. The 100km Sprint will now take place on Saturday, ahead of qualifying for the Grand Prix on the same day. The main race will take place on Sunday as usual.
F1 2024 Race Schedule
The 2024 F1 Calendar will see a record 24 races starting with Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2 and ending with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 8. The 2024 season will see the return of the Chinese Grand Prix after a gap of five years and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, making a comeback after flooding led to the cancellation of the 2023 race.
F1 2024 Teams and Driver Line-ups
Here are the teams and their confirmed drivers that will fight for the F1 2024 Championship
Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
Mclaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly
Williams: Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon
RB: Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo
Sauber: Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu
Haas: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg
The 20 drivers that will line up in Bahrain on March 2 will be the same as the one that finished the 2023 campaign in Abu Dhabi with the team retaining their drivers for the 2024 campaign.
The two major changes are the rebranding of Alpha Tauri team to RB and Alpha Romeo team to Sauber (Stake F1).
Formula 1 2024 Live Streaming in India
FanCode will be live-streaming the F1 2024 season for Indian and subcontinent viewers.
The announcement of a new two-year agreement with FanCode was made on Feb 29 which will see FanCode become the exclusive broadcast partner to Formula 1 in India until the end of the 2025 season.
The agreement grants FanCode exclusive rights to broadcast all F1 race weekends, including all practice and qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grands Prix.