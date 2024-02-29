F1 2024: Full Race Schedule, Teams, Drivers, How To Watch Formula One In India

Formula 1 2024: World Champion Max Verstappen will begin the defence of his title when the first race of the F1 2024 calendar starts in the Middle East with back-to-back races in Bahrain (March 2) and Saudi Arabia (March 9). The 2024 F1 calendar will consist of 24 races, a record number of races for the first time in the history of Formula 1.

As in 2023, there will be six Sprint weekends, at the Chinese, Miami, Austrian, United States, Sao Paulo and Qatar Grand Prix.

In the 2024 Season, Sprint Qualifying has been moved from Saturday to Friday, following the initial free practice session. The 100km Sprint will now take place on Saturday, ahead of qualifying for the Grand Prix on the same day. The main race will take place on Sunday as usual.