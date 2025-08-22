Explained: What Is Bronco Test? BCCI’s New Fitness Standard For Cricketers
Some cricketers have already participated in the Bronco test, according to a report.
In an effort to enhance the fitness levels of the Indian cricket team players, the BCCI is going to introduce a new assessment test. According to an Indian Express report, the new fitness test, named the Bronco test, is being introduced on the suggestion of strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux, with the approval of head coach Gautam Gambhir.
This assessment will be conducted along with the established Yo‑Yo test and the two‑kilometre time trial, as per the report.
Originally a fitness standard in rugby, the Bronco Test measures stamina and challenges players’ cardiovascular capacity. Its introduction follows concerns raised during the recent five-Test tour of England, where the lack of fitness among a few fast bowlers came under scrutiny. Notably, Mohammed Siraj was the only pacer to feature in all matches of the series.
According to the Indian Express report, some members of the national squad recently underwent the Bronco Test at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI's) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
What Is The Bronco Test?
Under the Bronco Test format, players run shuttles of 20, 40 and 60 metres in sequence to complete a single set. Five consecutive sets make up the assessment, amounting to a total distance of 1,200 metres to be covered without pause.
In some cases, each set comprises 300m covering a total distance of 1,500 metres to complete the test. The players undergoing the test need to complete all the tasks as fast as possible.
The benchmark set for the Indian squad is to finish the drill within six minutes.
The report quotes a source saying, "The Bronco Test has been introduced at the Centre of Excellence. Some of India's contracted players have travelled to Bengaluru and have taken the test. The Bronco Test is being used to ensure there are clear fitness standards. Also, it was noticed that Indian cricketers, more so the fast bowlers, were not running enough and spending too much time in the gym. Players have been told that they will have to do more running."
While the Yo‑Yo test and the two‑kilometre time trial have been regular yardsticks for selection in Indian cricket, the introduction of the Bronco Test brings in an additional measure aimed at gauging players’ endurance and overall preparedness for the demands of international matches.