Explained: What Is Bronco Test? BCCI’s New Fitness Standard For Cricketers

In an effort to enhance the fitness levels of the Indian cricket team players, the BCCI is going to introduce a new assessment test. According to an Indian Express report, the new fitness test, named the Bronco test, is being introduced on the suggestion of strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux, with the approval of head coach Gautam Gambhir.

This assessment will be conducted along with the established Yo‑Yo test and the two‑kilometre time trial, as per the report.

Originally a fitness standard in rugby, the Bronco Test measures stamina and challenges players’ cardiovascular capacity. Its introduction follows concerns raised during the recent five-Test tour of England, where the lack of fitness among a few fast bowlers came under scrutiny. Notably, Mohammed Siraj was the only pacer to feature in all matches of the series.

According to the Indian Express report, some members of the national squad recently underwent the Bronco Test at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI's) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.